Instagram Reels Downloading Expands Globally: Public Account Content Now Available for Offline Viewing

Instagram’s popular short-form video feature, Reels, is now offering users the ability to download Reels from public accounts, a feature that was previously limited to certain regions.

Key Highlights:

Instagram’s Reels download feature is now available worldwide.

Users can download Reels from public accounts to their device’s camera roll.

Downloaded Reels retain the original audio, attribution, and Instagram watermark.

Users under 18 with public accounts have the download feature disabled by default.

Account holders can control their Reels download settings in their privacy preferences.

The announcement was made by Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, via his Broadcast Channel, stating that the Reels download feature is now available globally. This means that users worldwide can save their favorite Reels from public accounts to their device’s camera roll for offline viewing.

To download a Reel, users simply need to tap the “Share” icon (the paper airplane icon) and then select the “Download” option. The Reel will then start downloading to the device’s camera roll. Downloaded Reels retain the original audio, attribution to the creator, and an Instagram watermark.

For users under 18 with public accounts, the Reels download feature is disabled by default. This decision aligns with Instagram’s commitment to protecting the safety and privacy of its younger users. However, these users can choose to enable the download feature in their privacy settings.

Account holders have the option to control their Reels download settings. They can disable the download feature for their Reels entirely or allow downloads for specific Reels. These settings can be accessed through the user’s privacy preferences.

The global rollout of the Reels download feature marks a significant step for Instagram, as it provides users with greater flexibility in accessing and sharing content. This feature is likely to be particularly appealing to those who want to enjoy Reels offline or share them on other platforms.

Content creators may need to adapt their strategies in light of the Reels download feature. While some creators may be concerned about losing control over their content, others may view it as an opportunity to expand their reach and engage with a wider audience. Additionally, creators could explore monetization opportunities through branded Reels or partnerships.

The Reels download feature could encourage users to engage with Reels more actively, as they can now save their favorite content for offline viewing and share it more widely. This could lead to increased Reels consumption and engagement, further solidifying Reels’ position as a prominent short-form video platform.

Instagram’s Reels download feature is now available worldwide, allowing users to save Reels from public accounts to their device’s camera roll. This feature enhances user experience and provides greater flexibility in accessing and sharing content.