Play the perfect Secret Santa this Christmas with Logitech !!

The best gifts are always the ones which make your life more productive. A gadget would be a smart choice as it is always in every season. With Christmas just around the corner, here are Logitech’s favourites to consider when looking for the perfect gift to delight your loved ones. Gift them the thoughtful gift of smart PC peripherals that are meant for the minimalist and modern millennials as well as for budding and hardcore gamers.

Logitech’s Studio Series

For the one who love POP colours: This holiday season gift your loved one a combo that Pops with personality. Logitech Studio Series bring character, joy and self-expression to your work routine. The POP mouse and mechanical keyboard will redefine your loved once’s personal workspace. POP Keys comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customized to your favourite emoji. POP Mouse also features a top button that opens the emoji menu and can be customized for one-tap convenience. POP Keys offers comfy, scooped typewriter-style mechanical keys and new-generation functions. Cute and compact, POP Mouse slips easily into your bag or pocket for on-the-go working and keeps you productive with the Smart wheel that flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode. POP Keys is retailed at INR 9995/- and POP Mouse at INR 2995/-. The combo is retailed at INR 12,999/- on amazon.in.

Logitech’s G435 headphone

This Christmas season gift your favourite one our most affordable, best-selling and award-winning product G435 headphones which is built for the Now Generation of Gamers – Ultra Lightweight, Vibrant Colorways, Sustainable and Flexible Enough to Play Multi-Platform Games. The wireless headset comes in three color variations, Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The G435 headphones is retailed at 7,495/-.

Logitech’s MX Master 3S Mouse and MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboards

This Christmas, Logitech’s Master Series brings advanced digital creators ultimate productivity tools, featuring high performance mechanical typing and precision tracking. MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini offer the latest generation of low-profile mechanical switches with Smart backlighting, in six lighting options, automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and switches off when not needed for efficient battery consumption. The MX Master 3S is retailed at INR 10,995/- in two color variants – Graphite and Pale Gray. The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboard are retailed at INR 19,999/- and INR 17,495/- respectively.

Logitech G502 X gaming mouse

This holiday season gift Logitech G 502X mouse to a gamer enthusiast in your family. The G502 X continues the legacy of delivering unrivaled gaming performance by meticulously redesigning the G502 form, and by updating it with the most advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. The Logitech G502 X is retailed at INR 7995/-

Logitech G PRO superlight gaming mouse

Is your friend someone who loves to play games? If yes, then surprise with Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse. It is the lightest, fastest PRO Wireless mouse yet with up to 70 hours of battery life. The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI, the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement. It is be available in black, white and Magenta colour options for INR 11,995 on amazon.

BRIO 500 series

If you are someone who is looking to gift something interesting for secret santa this year at office, gift them BRIO 500 webcam. Created for those who want enterprise-grade audio and video quality, personalization, and more engaging experiences on video calls, the Brio 500 Series is a new class of webcams that address the most common video conferencing challenges. It includes the Show Mode feature, which allows you to easily share sketches or other physical objects on your desk. The Brio 500 webcam series is retailed at INR 14999/-.

Yeti X and Yeti Nano

For someone who loves to create content then without second thoughts we have the best gift idea for them this christmas. Give him an experience of best that can elevate his streaming and recording with clear broadcast vocal sound. Yeti X and Yeti Nano that comes with Blue VO!CE software with built-in effects and are compatible with various platforms from gaming, live streaming, YouTube content creation, and home studio work, to providing broadcast-quality recording. Yeti X is retailed INR 17,495 at and Yeti Nano at INR 9,995/-.