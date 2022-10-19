Best Diwali Gifts for Tech Enthusiasts

Celebrating our relations and bonds with our close ones is a big part of our cultural heritage. One such biggest celebrations is Diwali. Celebrating Diwali with office colleagues is the perfect occasion to strengthen the bond and the occasion is incomplete without gifts. This Diwali, appreciate the efforts and had work of your employees with some of the coolest gadgets in the market.
Here are some exciting gadgets, perfect for your Diwali gift to your employees this year:
- Benq GS50 Projector: Making movie nights more fun and exciting, ‘Benq’s GS50 Projector’ is the perfect gift to entertain the whole family this Diwali. With a portable size and trendy look, the ‘Benq GS50 Projector’ projects your favorite videos in Full HD resolution. The loud and clear audio quality of this projector is achieved with a built-in 2.1 Channel Audio BT speaker with extra bass. The Benq GS50 Projector is available on amazon at ₹66,499 and focusing on how it’s a powerhouse of entertainment for the whole family makes it more worth it.
- BenQ eye-care computer monitor light, ScreenBar & ScreenBar plus- Surprise your loved ones with screen bar plus which has built-in ambient light sensor and is powered by LED clip desk lamp specially designed to work with most monitors. ScreenBar Plus comes with a dial for your convenience. Zero reflective glare off the screen protects the eyes with the best way possible. Built-in ambient light sensor in the Desktop Dial enables you with simply one touch for the best brightness level. The auto-dimming function does the perfect job. You can also manually adjust the brightness and color temperature any moment. Easy to use with precision. The screenbar & screenbar plus is available on amazon starting at ₹ 8900/-
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Help your employees upgrade their smartphone with Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G. With the support system for the upcoming 5G network age, the Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 120 Hz super AMOLED display, making the user experience almost seamless. The advanced camera system helps the user capture blur-free images and stable videos, even under low lighting. The device comes with 4 sweet colors to choose from, at a price point of just ₹ 32,999 on Samsung’s official website.
- BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R Curved Gaming Monitor: The perfect gift for the gamer in your family, MOBIUZ is a 31.5” curved gaming monitor built to amplify gaming intensity. This 165Hz is paired with stellar treVolo speakers providing an immersive and almost realistic gaming experience and is the perfect way to show that you care for your loved ones. With advanced eye-care tech for extended sessions, the monitor comes at ₹ 43,500 on amazon.
- BenQ TH575: To bring cinema in your drawing rooms, the home cinema projector TH575 provides 1080p Full HD image quality with 3800 ANSI lumen for ultimate cinema like experiences in well-lit environment. The low latency: 16ms (1080p@60Hz) low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response ensure ultra-smooth audio visuals. The high contrast producing deeper black fine details in dark scenes without washout is a blessing for those who love to watch movies and shows on the big screen. The projector comes at ₹ 99,990 on amazon.
- Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: If large sounds excite your friend in office, the Stanmore II speaker is the most versatile in the market. Maintaining the iconic Marshall design the speaker is fitted with the new age technology with peak power handling of up to 80 watts. Fine-tuning is made easy with the Marshall Bluetooth app as well as the analog controls present on top of the speaker. This wooden finished speaker comes at ₹ 29,999 online on amazon.
- Galaxy Watch4: Tracking workouts become easy with the Galaxy watch4. The powerful Samsung bio-active sensor lets the carrier measure their body compositions with ease. The Watch4 comes with 4 different dial sizes ranging from 40mm- 46mm and three color choices that are black, green, and silver. The smartwatch has a sleek and comfortable design and the price for it ranges from ₹ 28,999 – ₹ 39,999 on the official Samsung website.