PLAY rolls out PLAYFIT DIAL3, designed to enhance the fitness quotient and style statement of its consumers

PLAY, India’s leading manufacturer of smart, durable, and affordable AiOT products, has launched its latest smartwatch, PLAYFIT DIAL3. The newest addition to the PLAYFIT series, this designed and made-in-India, smartwatch comes with various advanced features such as Bluetooth Calling, integrated Voice Assistant, EBEL Drivers, and more for seamless calling and fitness monitoring. Sporting a bigger 1.8” display with a sharp 500-nits brightness, this watch will certainly add to the consumers style statement.

PLAYFIT DIAL3 also features 100+ fitness tracking modes and multiple customizable watch faces to match your daily vibe. For a fitness enthusiast, this watch will work as a perfect health guide, keeping them up with all the fitness monitoring, be it blood pressure, SpO2, heart rate, sedentary alert, sleep monitoring, and calorie consumption.

The device comes integrated with both, Google-Assistant and Siri, thus enabling users to perform daily functions using simple voice commands. With an IP67 rating, users can wash their hands, attend a pool party, or be out in the dust without any hassles. Most importantly, this watch can function straight up to five days on a single charge, so users can wear it for a much longer duration without the worry of constant charging. For the discerning consumers, the PLAYFIT DIAL3 will also work with the same “PLAYFIT” companion application which works for all PLAYFIT smartwatches launched by PLAY. Consumers upgrading from any of the earlier PLAYFIT smartwatch, can conveniently access their old fitness monitoring data on the new PLAYFIT DIAL3 smartwatch too. PLAYFIT companion application is available, both on Google and Apple stores.

Mr. Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer, World of Play said, “At PLAY, we understand the evolving tech and its suitability to commercial products and designs. We try and evaluate the new technological advancements to align them for our consumers’ needs and preferences. All our products are carefully designed in sync with their likes and requirements, with a dash of style to make these devices look extremely chic and trendy for today’s Gen Z and millennial consumers. PLAYFIT DIAL3 is another such innovative smartwatch design that is equipped with multiple fitness features and other unique functions, making the model unique amongst its set of peers. We look forward to receiving a favourable consumer vote of confidence and will continue designing and developing similar products for our consumers in the coming times.”

PLAYFIT DIAL3 comes in three (3) colour variants. Priced at Rs 2999, the new-age smartwatch is available on leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also buy it from PLAY’s official website.