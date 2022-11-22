Petpooja expands into retail F&B sector to help MSMEs; launches new product Suppliers’ Hub

Petpooja, India’s leading restaurant billing and management software provider, has ventured into the retail F&B segment with the Suppliers’ Hub. The product is a modern marketplace that creates a strong network for Indian retail F&B businesses to meet their inventory requirements.

The platform, Suppliers Hub, is actively working with more than 8500 suppliers in 80+ Indian cities. Some well-known brands associated with Suppliers Hub are Karamat, Posiflex, Essae, Detpak, Happy Home, Swizzle, and many more. With 2200+ different types of products and 50+ product categories, more than 25000+ restaurants have already availed of the benefits of Suppliers Hub. Despite being comparatively new in the industry, Suppliers Hub has already witnessed remarkable growth of generating 6 lakhs+ leads, a 30-40% monthly increase in suppliers onboarding and a 63% of repeat usage rate from the restaurant owners.

A differentiating feature of this B2B product discovery platform from its competitors, is the free product sampling that allows businesses to test samples before purchasing. From its initial phase till now, Suppliers Hub generated more than 30k+ leads using the free sampling feature and have catered to 6k+ businesses. Currently this service is active in 12+ cities pan India but is enroute to expansion.

Smit Patel, VP of Suppliers Hub, said, “Petpooja aims to be the Operating system of the retail food businesses and help manage their entire backend operations. Purchasing raw materials and consumables is one of the most critical parts of backend operations. One of the biggest pain points of restaurants is finding the right product at the right price from the right supplier; The inability of this has a bad impact on the business. With the launch of Suppliers Hub, we aim to solve these pain points so that every food business can find the right suppliers for their requirements with a single click and compare products along with pricing from different suppliers, which helps save costs and negotiate better payment terms.”

“We have developed a great partnership with Petpooja. They have been accommodating in assisting us onboard onto the Suppliers Hub. We have seen a tremendous impact of their sampling service in expanding our business reach and boosting sales. We appreciate their proactive and creative approaches to bringing our products in front of the restaurant owners & purchasing manager.”