Panasonic launches its first 14-inch fully rugged laptop, TOUGHBOOK 40

Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, today announced the expansion of its rugged laptop offerings in India with the launch of its first 14-inch fully rugged modular laptop – TOUGHBOOK 40. The modular laptop brings together the reliability and ruggedness of the TOUGHBOOK brand, modernized with more innovation to deliver unparalleled power, speed and connectivity to support the evolving needs of mobile workers in today’s digitally transformed world. The powerful new all black model is built for use in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communications capabilities to support mission critical operations. The laptop will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Kotaro Kodama, Chief – Asia Pacific Region, Global sales department in TOUGHBOOK Category, Mobile Solutions Business Division, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. said, “25 years ago, we had invented rugged technology and World’s 1st rugged laptop and ever since, we have been witnessing a demand for the category, globally. India is an important market for our TOUGHBOOK business and we continue to see growth owing to the rapid digital transformation, rising demand for mobile computing and evolving needs of enterprises. With nearly 60% market share in India, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from defense, paramilitary, oil and gas, emergency services, manufacturing, automobile, logistics and power.

With a 1200nit 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, TOUGHBOOK 40 is over a pound lighter than the previous generation despite having a larger display, delivering the perfect blend of rugged strength and extreme performance. The TOUGHBOOK brand pioneered the configurable and modular design, and now with seven modular user-replaceable locations including four expansion (xPAK) areas, as well as the battery, memory, and storage, customers have even more options to customize and protect technology investments as needs shift and modernize at the speed they desire. This allows enterprises to build technology ecosystems that are robust, productive, and cost-effective. Equipped with 11th Generation i5 and i7 Intel® vPro® processors, with optional AMD dedicated graphics* or Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, TOUGHBOOK 40 boosts computing power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, Panasonic has supported the mobile workforce for a many years with its line of TOUGHBOOK laptops and we are proud to be the market leader in the rugged laptops and tablets category today. We are focused on supporting our customers who work in the most extreme environments, and the new TOUGHBOOK 40 provides them with the perfect balance of performance, modularity, durability and innovation. With up to seven user-replaceable and upgradeable areas, TOUGHBOOK 40 allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges. It is engineered with an aim to provide a world-class solution combining hardware, software, accessories and professional services for customers across the enterprise, public sector and emergency services. With its incredible capability to be tailored for tasks, we expect the TOUGHBOOK 40 to become the go to rugged device for such industries and businesses.”

Designed with user experience in mind, the TOUGHBOOK 40 features improved screen brightness, a color-selectable backlit keyboard, and backlit power button and keyboard icons for easier night viewing in low-light environments. For enhanced flexibility, Panasonic also reengineered the resistive touchpad to be 60% larger while still being usable in the rain or when wearing gloves. The battery life is designed to support mission-critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two, with hot-swap capabilities which insure that the device remains fully operational when batteries are switched. To ensure data protection, the TOUGHBOOK 40 comes standard with encrypted OPAL SSDs, the choice of five different authentication xPAKs, TPM 2.0 and Intel® Hardware Shield. Secure Wipe is a new feature introduced to the TOUGHBOOK 40, which wipes the contents on the drive in a matter of seconds, rather than minutes or even hours. True to its legacy of ruggedness, the TOUGHBOOK 40 laptop takes rugged to another level with IP66 resistance to dust and water, meeting military standards (MIL-STD810H) for temperature, humidity, and vibration, and is 26-side drop tested from 180cm (as tested by an independent third-party lab).

TOUGHBOOK 40 Key Features:

Operating System Windows 11 Secured-core PC CPU Intel Core i5-1145g7 vPro (8MB cache, upto 4.4GHz) Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro (12MB cache, up to 4.8 GHz) Graphics Intl UHD (Intel Iris Xe) Op. dGPU RAM 8GB (up to 64GB) 1st SSD 2nd SSD 512GB – 2TB NVMe OPAL, 512GB – 1TB SATA OPAL Display 14” FHD 1200nit, TS Connectivity 4G Cellular + GPS Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Interface TBT4, Type-A x2, LAN, HDMI, Op. VGA/Serial/LAN, HDMI/Serial/Type-A, HDMI/Type-Ax2 The number of I/O 8 Webcam 5MP IR Mics 4 DVD Op. DVD xPAK’s Yes Modular Area 7(Battery, SSD, RAM, 4 xPAK) Battery 68wh Op. 2nd Battery (68wh) Ruggedness IP66/6-ft drop Weight 3.35kg/ 7.39lbs