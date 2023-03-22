Panasonic further strengthens its TV portfolio; introduces a new-range of 4K OLED Televisions for delivering ultimate home entertainment experience

Panasonic Life Solutions India – a diversified technology company introduced its latest range of immersive OLED Television – LZ950. Made in India and featuring new-age technology in a stylish profile, the immersive OLEDs come in screen size of 55 inches and 65 inches to offer the ultimate home theatre experience. Equipped with a high-quality image processor – 4K Studio Colour Engine, 4K Up Converter that aids in upscaling low-quality content to 4K level, Micro Dimming to enhance contrast, motion estimation and composition for smooth viewing effect in fast-paced scenarios, all these features come together to optimise the performance of Panasonic’s OLEDs. Panasonic OLED LZ950 range starts from 199,990/- and will soon be available across Panasonic stores, dealer networks and key e-commerce platforms.

Sharing his views on the launch, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Post pandemic, the demand for larger screen size television has seen a significant surge in the country due to the rising trend of at-home entertainment. Panasonic OLEDs have been developed keeping in mind the evolving demands of new-age consumers. Whether it is the demand for streaming rich, picture-perfect content, or an immersive theatre like experience – the new 4K immersive OLED television offers it all. The new range of Panasonic OLEDs offers yet another significant opportunity for Panasonic, and we expect the OLED TVs to enhance the 4K contribution to 50% to the overall TV business revenue.”

“As one of the oldest, trusted players in the television industry, the latest range of Panasonic OLED TVs come with the promise of Japanese technology and innovation for the urban India. It offers a complete entertainment experience ensuring new-age connectivity (smart connectivity), optimized total cost of ownership, and delivering visual excellence,” Fujimori further added.

Panasonic OLED Television – LZ950 works on Android OS and is enabled with technologies such as OLED supported by 4K Studio Colour Engine processor, Hexa Chrome Drive, Dolby Vision and Atmos to name a few. Connectivity is further ensured by Panasonic’s IoT-enabled platform – MirAIe and other voice control platforms such as Google Assistant and Alexa smart speakers’ capabilities.

Product Specifications: