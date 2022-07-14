Oppo Will Launch Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 on July 18

Ads

OPPO, the world’s leading smart-device brand, will debut its OPPO Pad Air with the Reno8 Series on July 18, 2022. The brand will also introduce its latest flagship TWS, the Enco X2 the same day.

The OPPO Pad Air

This all-in-one tablet for education and entertainment features the power-efficient ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor—coupled with AI System Booster 2.1—for smooth multitasking without lag. Its SoC can handle advanced tasks such as hi-res video streaming, seamlessly switching between apps and 3D mobile games while conserving battery.

The OPPO Pad Air features an attractive design aesthetic with its ultra-thin body, industry-first Sunset Dune 3D texture, and proprietary OPPO Glow to provide a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover for a smooth and durable feel.

As a testament to its comfortable viewing experience, it carries the category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as Multi-Device Connection, two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, Dual windows that lets users to independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience.

The OPPO Pad Air is the only tablet in its price segment that allows you to switch from your OPPO handset’s display to its larger screen. It also supports functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices.

Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for an enhanced experience while writing or sketching.

The OPPO Enco X2

These TWS are a worthy successor to the Enco X true wireless earbuds that found universal appreciation by audio aficionados for its crisp and balanced sound.

The OPPO Enco X2 delivers a studio-quality audio experience with industry-leading ANC for an immersive music experience in any scenario; it comes with a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and play back audio efficiently.

It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio that allows user to enjoy their favorite music wherever they go.

The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio. This means it can isolate and “remove” unwanted sounds while preserving the original audio signal to bring listeners better music enjoyment.

The TWS earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand-new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0.

OPPO will continue to expand its IoT product line by putting users at the centre of development, and the launch of the Pad Air and Enco X2 on 18th July is another step in that direction.

The OPPO Pad Air, Enco X2 will launch along with The Reno8 series on 18 July 2022 at 6 PM