Oppo has been teasing the launch of their latest Reno 7 series of smartphones in the country. For this, the brand has also set up a teaser page on Flipkart that highlights some of the major features. What we did not know was the launch date.

Well, we have managed to get a launch poster that clearly mentions February 4th as the launch date. Oppo will be announcing the regular Reno 7 along with the Pro version. Both the models have been launched in the Chinese market for a while now and Indian variants will pack the same hardware. Unlike the previous-gen models, the Reno 7 Pro 5G this time comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

It will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The highlight here is the optics, the phone will sport the new 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for crisp selfies and on the rear, the heavy lifting will be done via the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. On the other hand, the regular Reno 7 5G model will sport a smaller 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Both phones are expected to be on sale starting February 5th. The Reno 7 5G should be priced at INR 28,999 for the base storage model while the Reno 7 Pro maxed out version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost around INR 39,999.