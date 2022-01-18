Oppo India announced it has signed a memorandum of Understanding with BITS Pilani which aims to enhance the skills of its R&D engineers acquaint them with the latest advancements in technology. Oppo said this will help the employees acquire the skills needed to make them more productive and achieve higher levels of innovation that are at par with industry 4.0.

Among the technology segments where Oppo is aiming to help its R&D engineers achieve skill up-gradation and further add to their technical know-how include network, imaging, and extended reality. As per the agreement, select Oppo engineers will be admitted to the Work Integrated Learning Programs (WILP) division at BITS Pilani in a structured admission process. Oppo said it will be sponsoring the entire program.

BITS said its Work Integrated Learning Programs (WILP) uses equipment and software that are maintained and updated regularly. The selected candidates will be able to attend their virtual and remote labs that would be accessible to the candidates 24×7 all through the year. The candidates will also be provided the course handouts as well as the video lectures that the candidates will be able to attend at their convenience. Plus, there are also going to be simulations and industry-specific case studies that too will form part of the detailed academic program.

BITS Pilani WILP has contributed to strengthening the foundation of the technical expertise of more than 97,000 working professionals and helping them stay relevant in the rapidly changing and competitive working environment.