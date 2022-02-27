OPPO forayed into the Android tablet space with their very first OPPO Pad this week. The tablet has an 11-inch 2.5K LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The OPPO Pad gets a quad-speaker setup, stylus support that OPPO calls Pencil, a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The brand also introduced a magnetic keyboard accessory, that comes with Bluetooth support, and can last 4 hours a day for 30 days.

OPPO Pad specsheet

11-inch WQXGA LCD panel, up to 480 nits brightness

120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Adreno 650 GPU

6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12 for tablet

Rear camera- 13MP (f/2.2)

Front camera- 8MP (f/2.0)

Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

8,360mAh battery with SuperVOOC 33W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Pad comes in Black and Purple colours options along with a James Jean limited edition in Silver colour. The Tab with 6/128GB is priced at 2299 yuan (INR 27,500 approx.), 6/256GB costs 2699 yuan (INR 32,500 approx.), 8/256GB costs 2999 yuan (INR 35,990 approx.), 8/256GB James Jean Artist Limited Edition with custom stylus and fine leather case costs 3499 yuan (INR 41,990 approx.). Along with this the OPPO Pencil costs 499 yuan (INR 5,999 approx.) and the OPPO Smart magnetic keyboard costs 399 yuan (INR 4,990 approx.)

The OPPO Pad will be available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale in China from March 3rd. The Pad is also slated for Global release soon.