OPPO is all set to announce its new Find X series smartphones globally. The Find X5 series will come with three smartphones globally. Over the course of last week, the brand has shared renders of both the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro along with their upcoming partnership with Hasselblad.

Starting off with the Find X5 Pro, the phone will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of optics, the Pro model will come with two 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensors on the back, one of them being ultra-wide and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, there will be a 32MP Sony IMX 709 selfie shooter.

The highlighting feature on the series this time is OPPO’s partnership with the camera maker Hasselblad that is already in full swing on OnePlus flagships. Hasselblad will bring their patented colour science onto the Find X5 series smartphones. The phones will also get the MariSilicon x chip, OPPO’s in-house chip for imaging.

Moving on to the regular Find X5, the phone will sport a smaller 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC and come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of optics, the Find X5 will get two 50MP sensors with one of them acting as both wide-angle and macro and a third 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, we will see a 32MP Sony IMX 615 sensor for selfies.

In addition to Find X5 and X5 Pro, OPPO is also said to introduce the Find X5 Lite, which is said to be the rebranded OPPO Reno7. The global Find X5 Series launch event will be happening on 24 Februaryat 4:30 PM IST.