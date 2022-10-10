OPPO India welcomes all Airtel users for a seamless 5G experience on all OPPO 5G devices

OPPO India, the leading global smart device brand, today announced that all Airtel customers can experience a seamless 5G connectivity on all OPPO 5G devices. Customers can experience seamless video calling, lag free gaming on the cloud and blazing fast data upload and downloads across all its 5G models across categories. To enjoy the ultrafast Airtel 5G connectivity, customers just need to go to network settings and change their preferred network to Airtel 5G.

Commenting on the development, Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “OPPO has been driven by developing technologies which enhance the quality of life for users, as stated by our brand proposition – Inspiration Ahead. One such example is 5G, we have leveraged our strengths in innovation and collaboration across the tech ecosystem to advance the same in India. Our team has been working relentlessly over the year towards building 5G for all. We thank Airtel for being part of this journey and for helping us bring the wholesome 5G experience to our users immediately after implementation. In the future, even as 5G evolves, we will continue to focus our energies on innovations to stay ahead in the 5G race.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel, said, “OPPO has been a long standing partner to Airtel and we are thrilled to collaborate with them yet again in our 5G journey. Airtel 5G Plus is already live in 8 cities and we plan to ramp up our services soon across the country. Existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled therefore customer can enjoy ultrafast 5G services across all OPPO 5G devices just by selecting the 5G network under settings. Our network will deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect”

OPPO has dedicated years to innovation for the 5G-enabled future. The 5G pioneer brand has undertaken investments to deepen the development of core product technologies and formed strategic collaborations for R&D and testing the innovations under different conditions. The wide range of 5G-enabled devices across price segments is the perfect example of OPPO’s readiness and dedication to developing 5G technology in India. OPPO has also worked with the leading telecom operators in the country in the process of making the users 5G ready. The brand also recently partnered with Airtel to showcase the 5G experience on OPPO devices at Indian Mobile Congress 2022 achieving over 1gbps speeds in field tests by leading telecom brands in India.

OPPO has been relentlessly working with the government of India, several research institutes and telecom players to help implement and roll out 5G in India. Further, OPPO defined new directions and technologies by setting up the industry-first 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands and scenarios to provide its users with the most comprehensive 5G experience. From the first WhatsApp video call last year, followed by the first VoNR call, OPPO has been the pioneer of several 5G firsts in India.

In collaboration with industry players and telecom operators, OPPO defined new directions and technologies by setting up the industry-first 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands and scenarios to provide its users with the most comprehensive 5G experience. In India, OPPO is a leading player in DSS, VONR, SA network slicing along with other technologies and is a leader in the number of 5G standard-related patents.

OPPO has filed applications for over 4,800 global patent families, declared over 2,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI, and submitted more than 5,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP. OPPO will increase its efforts in R&D to offer up the latest cutting-edge technology, join hands with leading industry players to facilitate 5G development and continue to unlock the possibilities of 5G as it leads the industry towards the era of the Internet of Experience.