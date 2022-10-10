Exciting deals on 5G enabled smartphones that you should buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

The much-awaited 5G is finally launched in India and customers across the country are looking forward to experience the faster internet and explore use cases of utilizing the advanced network. With Amazon Great Indian Festival, your wait is over to upgrade to 5G smartphones with never-seen before offers starting at just INR 10799 from India’s largest 5G store. Customers can avail up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Tecno and much more. The offers will begin from 12 midnight on 8th October 2022.

Here are some of the popular smartphone products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G – Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus & 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The superfast 5G with 11 5G Bands enables the consumer to be future ready. One can flaunt flawless clicks with a 50 MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. The phone is packed with HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels & 269 PPI with 16M color. You can buy this for INR. 11,999.

iQOO Z6 5G – iQOO Z6 5G has Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform that allows you to level up your performance with efficient 6nm Process. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery keeps going longer, for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience. It also comes 18W Fast Charging technology that juices up the battery quickly. You can get this for INR. 16,999.

iQOO Z6 5G has Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform that allows you to level up your performance with efficient 6nm Process. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery keeps going longer, for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience. It also comes 18W Fast Charging technology that juices up the battery quickly. You can get this for INR. 16,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G – The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G provides superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G along with 7 5G bands making the device future-ready. It has 16.94 cm Super AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has got a 67W in-box charger powers massive 5000mAh battery for full day’s charge in 15 minutes. You can buy this for INR. 19,999.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G provides superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G along with 7 5G bands making the device future-ready. It has 16.94 cm Super AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has got a 67W in-box charger powers massive 5000mAh battery for full day’s charge in 15 minutes. You can buy this for INR. 19,999. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition – The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash. It has a display of 6.7 Inches with 120 Hz IRIS Display and 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi resolution. It comes with amazing display features like Hyper Touch Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Eye Comfort Mode, Auto brightness. You can buy this for INR. 32,999.

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash. It has a display of 6.7 Inches with 120 Hz IRIS Display and 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi resolution. It comes with amazing display features like Hyper Touch Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Eye Comfort Mode, Auto brightness. You can buy this for INR. 32,999. realme narzo 50 5G – realme narzo 50 5G has Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor with 16.7 cm (6.6 inch) FHD+ Display. It has 48MP Ultra HD Main Camera with photography function like Photo, Video, NightScape, Professional, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow motion, Hypertext, 48M, Street photography. You can buy this for INR. 16,999.

realme narzo 50 5G has Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor with 16.7 cm (6.6 inch) FHD+ Display. It has 48MP Ultra HD Main Camera with photography function like Photo, Video, NightScape, Professional, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow motion, Hypertext, 48M, Street photography. You can buy this for INR. 16,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – It has got the Pro-grade Camera that lets you make your nights epic with Nightography. It has a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping the view clear in bright daylight. Its sleek design in a range of colors lets you express yourself how you like. Get this for INR. 62,999.

It has got the Pro-grade Camera that lets you make your nights epic with Nightography. It has a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping the view clear in bright daylight. Its sleek design in a range of colors lets you express yourself how you like. Get this for INR. 62,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G enabled, octa-core monster of a chipset that’s tad more powerful than previous CE, consider this the “Best in class” daily driver for entertainment with its “dragon-slaying” power efficiency, thermal control. The phone is available for INR 24,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G enabled, octa-core monster of a chipset that’s tad more powerful than previous CE, consider this the “Best in class” daily driver for entertainment with its “dragon-slaying” power efficiency, thermal control. The phone is available for INR 24,999. Redmi K50i 5G – Redmi K50i 5G has the dimensity of 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology that has 25% better CPU power efficiency. The device can maintain sustained peak performance owing to the better heat dissipation via a large vapor chamber cooling system with 7 layers of graphite. The device comes with a unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio, clean & sharp flat frame design making the device aesthetic and comfortable to hold even for a longer duration. You can get this for INR. 24,999.

Redmi K50i 5G has the dimensity of 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology that has 25% better CPU power efficiency. The device can maintain sustained peak performance owing to the better heat dissipation via a large vapor chamber cooling system with 7 layers of graphite. The device comes with a unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio, clean & sharp flat frame design making the device aesthetic and comfortable to hold even for a longer duration. You can get this for INR. 24,999. iQOO Neo 6 5G – It has Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, It is equipped with A77 architecture adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz. It comes with 80W FlashCharge Technology with 4700mAh Battery. You can buy this for INR. 28,999.

It has Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, It is equipped with A77 architecture adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz. It comes with 80W FlashCharge Technology with 4700mAh Battery. You can buy this for INR. 28,999. Tecno Pova 5G – It comes with Ultra-efficient Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU for incredible performance. You can experience a new height of speed with 8GB LPDDR5 physical RAM which can further be extended by up to 3GB with Virtual RAM. You can buy this for INR. 15,299.

During this period, smartphone buyers can also enjoy the ‘Advantage – Just for Prime’ program which will allow them to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards as well as 6 months screen replacement through Acko. Customers can also save upto INR 20,000 on the screen replacement cost, with 6 months of free screen replacement.

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the “Diamonds page” on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready for to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!”

Amazon LIVE: This GIF, customers can directly interact with experts who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real-time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make an informed purchase decision. We also have livestreams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts.