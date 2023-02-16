OPPO Find N2 Flip Sets A New Benchmark For Foldable Phones

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, announced the global availability of its flagship, the Find N2 Flip. The foldable smartphone combines the largest cover screen of its kind with best-in-class battery life and the fastest charging speeds on any flip phone.

OPPO’s debut flip phone ups the ante with specifications that include a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity, a Sony IMX890 camera system, the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography, Hasselblad colour tones in photos, as well as SUPERVOOCTM flash charging support that makes it the perfect package for all-day use.

Sharing his thoughts on the device, Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO said, “Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip reflects OPPO’s mission to enrich real-world experiences. We combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles. So the Find N2 Flip’s design is burdenless, each component moving in harmony, as it marries a best-in-class, powerful cover screen with a compromise-free package that’s elevated by subtle, rich flourishes.”

Redefining the Cover Screen

The OPPO Find N2 Flip redefines the industry standard for cover screens. The large 3.26-inch cover screen is stunning to look at and versatile in functionality. The OPPO Find N2 Flip includes powerful widgets and offers enough screen space to showcase meaningful information, including as many as six notifications. The large viewing area also enhances the use of the cover display as a camera viewfinder.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s vertically-oriented cover screen enables quick replies to messages in apps like Messenger, Slack, Telegram, and WhatsApp. You can toggle settings, record a voice note, or answer a call without opening your phone. And with less need to engage fully, you can take back control of your digital well-being.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip adds a touch of fun to the cover screen with interactive pets that spark joy at every interaction. Opt-in for a GIF, Bitmoji, or a sticker for greater personalisation on the Always-On display. In addition to Bitmoji and OMOJI stickers, the AOD also displays helpful insights: the time, date, power status, and notifications.

Classic Aesthetics

The OPPO Find N2 Flip takes a minimalist approach to design with a fingerprint-resistant, micro-etched glass case and polished aluminium sides. The bezel-less cover display takes centre stage with its versatility and shines through with its large 3.26-inch size.

The Find N2 Flip—available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple—weighs a mere 191g and is just 7.45mm slim when opened. When closed, the curved back sits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is perfectly tuned to let you enjoy multimedia and games. Its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness makes for immersive movie watching, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth user experience.

The Best Flip Phone Camera

Find N2 Flip’s flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor, with a large-aperture f/1.8 lens for incredible imaging.

You can see more and confidently capture snapshots as the largest cover screen of any flip phone gives you the clearest selfie preview available. And if you are taking a friend’s photo or video, fire up Dual Preview so they can see how they look.

The Find N2 Flip’s 17:9 aspect ratio cover screen sports the same vertical orientation as your phone’s camera sensor to keep cropping to a minimum and work as the perfect viewfinder to capture incredible selfies.

Unlock even more creativity with FlexForm Mode—made possible by the New Flexion Hinge—as the Find N2 Flip holds its position mid-fold between 45º and 110º for waist-level dynamic angles and ultra-crisp 4K time-lapse video.

The FlexForm Mode also turns your flip phone into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera. Just part-fold it, place it on a surface, and then trigger the shutter release with an open palm gesture – perfect for group shots with its powerful 32MP selfie camera. With its Sony IMX709 sensor and wide-angle lens, the FlexForm mode enables even better video calls on apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is fine-tuned to capture pro-grade colours co-developed with the legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad. Its full-featured Pro mode and Hasselblad-inspired XPAN mode open creative opportunities for imaging enthusiasts.

Much more than just a photography champion, the Find N2 Flip’s in-house imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, boosts night video to capture ultra-clear 4K footage in low light, and you can even hold the phone part-folded and sideways, just like a camcorder for a steadier grip.

Tested to over 4,00,000 folds

The Find N2 Flip’s Flexion Hinge works with the folding display to enable new user experiences and an almost-invisible crease. Robust in its simplicity, the updated Flexion hinge creates more space to accommodate a larger cover display and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

OPPO has redesigned its new Flexion Hinge to guide the screen into the gentlest folding angle possible to create a water drop shape fold that results in a significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones. Almost invisible in most environments, the crease offers an uncompromised flat-screen experience.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds – the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than ten years. Under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C and 95 per cent humidity, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has been tested to surpass over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles.

The Longest Lasting and Fastest Charging Flip Phone

The OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a new benchmark for flip phones with a massive 4,300mAh battery. Its long-lasting battery is the result of continuous efforts to redesign everything from the hinge to the SIM tray to accommodate more space.

OPPO has worked closely with MediaTek to create a battery-optimised Dimensity 9000+ chipset for the Find N2 Flip. These efforts result in one more hour of video calling, two more hours of social media, and five more hours of music streaming than other popular flip phones.

Its 44W SUPERVOOCTM charging takes away battery anxiety by charging the phone from zero to a hundred in less than an hour. A 23-minute top-off delivers a 50 per cent charge.

Speaking about the device, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said, “The Find N2 Flip is the culmination of years of R&D at OPPO to strike the right balance between cutting-edge features, and everyday usability. The minimal design combined with the largest cover screen ever on a flip phone is essential to giving users more choices in how they use their foldable phone. Additionally, innovations like the largest battery ever in a flip phone, OPPO’s SUPERVOOCTM ensures that users no longer have to compromise. We believe the Find N2 Flip is perfectly positioned to create an inflexion point and will be critical to the growth of the foldable category in India and the world.“

The OPPO Find N2 Flip marks a new era for foldable phones through sheer refinement, all-day longevity, fast charging, and a completely redesigned hinge assembly guaranteed to last a decade. The all-day power and fast charging, Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for foldable and smartphones at large.

UEFA Partnership

OPPO is the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League. As part of the partnership, the Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the game’s action at close range along the sidelines, framing the inspiring and exciting moments. The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page. In addition, the Find N2 Flip will also be displayed at OPPO’s booth at the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey to showcase itself as the champion flip phone to more fans.