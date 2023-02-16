OPPO Find N2 Flip with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Goes global including India

After making its debut in China the previous year, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has now been released worldwide. The Clamshell-style flip design on the phone is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. According to the company, the new OPPO foldable will be available as a less expensive alternative to Samsung’s model and the crease in the middle will be hardly noticeable. The company asserts that the phone can withstand 400,000 folds, and Find N’s inner screen crease is “67% less” than the OPPO Fold N.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Price

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple color options. It is priced at £849 ( INR 84,999 approx.) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model in the European markets, with sales kicking off from March 2nd. OPPO also confirmed the India launch of the Find N2 Flip in the coming days.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Specifications

The OPPO Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, 403 PPI, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a maximum brightness of 1600nits, UTG glass protection, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. There is a 3.26-inch cover AMOLED on the front with a 60Hz refresh rate, 250 PPI, 17:9 aspect ratio, 900nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC that is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone gets Android 13-based ColorOS custom skin out of the box with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 5 years’ worth of security updates in the future.

Coming to the cameras, the OPPO Find N2 Flip features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There is a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. Other features on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.