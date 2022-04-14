OPPO F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G Specifications, Price, and Availability Details

Oppo has launched the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G smartphones along with the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds in India. Of these, the Oppo F21 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Both the smartphones offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery backed by 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology. Other common specs with the two smartphones include an 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of ROM. Plus, there is also the provision to add another 5 GB of memory via RAM Expansion technology. Running the show is the company’s new ColorOS 12 which is based on Android 12.

Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G price, availability, offers, and colour options

The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 and is slated to go on sale starting April 15. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G, in turn is priced at Rs. 26,999 and is all set to go on sale from April 21 onwards. However, those who have pre-booked the smartphones will be getting their handset today itself, that is April 13. Both the smartphones can be booked from almost all leading online and offline retailers in the county.

Coming to the choice of colours, the F21 Pro 5G comes in shades of Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black. The F21 Pro, on the other hand, is available with the colour options of Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. The model with Sunset Orange finish also comes with a Fibreglass-Leather designed rear cover.

Among the offers going with the launch of the smartphone series include a flat 10 percent discount using credit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Apart from this, there is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Buyers of the F21 series also stand to gain from the assured 70 percent buyback program via the Oppo Upgrade plan. Then there is an exchange program as well where any old smartphone of any make will allow for a Rs. 2000 discount while the same for an Oppo handset will lead to a Rs. 3000 discount. IDFC Bank is also offering a no-cost EMI plan for up to 6 months while finance options on easy terms are also available from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Consumer Finance, Mahindra Finance, and so on.

Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G specifications

There are quite a few common features with the Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. For instance, both feature the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Also, there is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM on both the handsets, while there is also the option to allocate another 5 GB of RAM using RAM Expansion technology if the need so arises. Both the phones run Android 12 with the company’s ColorOS 12 running on top.

Yet another common feature is the 4,500 mAh battery that both the phones come with, which again is backed by a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. However, while the F21 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that powers the Oppo F21 Pro handset.

Coming to optics, the F21 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera layout at the rear which comprises of a 64 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies and video chats. The F21 Pro however does better with a 32 MP selfie cam. The F21 Pro also scores above the rest with the 2 MP microlens with support for 15x/30x magnification. This will let users shoot pictures with microscopic levels of clarity.