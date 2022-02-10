Not many people are aware of the fact that back in the day, Oppo used to make high-end audio gear ranging from headphones, walkmans, DACs and more. Now to keep up with the demands, they have pivoted to making smartphones. But the brand now has slowly and steadily started connecting back with its roots and we saw the example of it with the Enco M31.

Now Oppo is back in the game with their newest entrant the Enco M32. The Enco M32 builds upon the legacy of the M31 by addressing the shortcomings but at the same time has introduced some new ones into the mix. These are also priced a tad bit lower than the outgoing model and come with a new coat of paint.

Priced at INR 1,799, they claim to offer a lot. So let’s find out how they perform in our full review.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth earphones

Ear tips

USB Type-C charging cable

Documentation

So, let us start with the design!

Right out of the box, the Enco M32s look and feel a bit bulky but in a good way. The Enco M31 had a petite build with slim connecting cables that often were the first points to fail. The battery hold space is also thick and weighted at the same time which is a definite plus on neckband style earphones. They are pretty sturdy and the material choice is one of the best we’ve seen in this price range.

The neckband is soft and doesn’t cause irritation. The buds themselves are made partly with plastic and metal. They also now have hooks for a much better grip. Each earbud houses 10mm, dynamic drivers, up from 9.2mm on the M31. They still have a magnetic lock, like on the newer neckband style earphones. You get the controller on the left side, while the USB Type-C charging slot is on the right. The controller houses the multi-function button and the volume rockers. The multifunction button here can be used to pause/play media by one press while double pressing it launched the bass boost mode.

How do they sound?

Moving to the sound quality, this was the strongest suit on the M31 and it stays mostly the same on the Enco M32. We will stress the word ‘mostly’ and that is for a reason. The sound stage here is also balanced but lacks that punch. They are a bit bass-heavy and still retain the extra boost.

The LDAC and Hi-Res audio support has been tossed out to manage costs. This has been done partly due to the upping in the quality of build, bigger drivers and a slightly larger battery. The sound quality is quite good and the vocals are clear but they lack that depth. The sound isolation is perfect and with medium volume levels, you just feel yourself enjoying the sessions. The audio via the microphone is decent as well and during our test, the other party was able to hear us clearly over cellular call, the same was the case with video calls and in-game voice chat.

How is the battery?

Coming to the battery life, the Enco M32 have a claimed runtime of 28 hours with the volume set at 60% and in our tests we hit a similar number. They can even last you more than the advertised time if the different variables like the audio source, volume levels etc are kept in check.

This is a serious upgrade over the M31 which had a negative reputation when it came to battery life. These also support fast charging and the inbuilt 220mAh battery can be topped up fully in around 35 minutes.