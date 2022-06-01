Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro with 28 hours playtime launched in India

Oppo has new truly wireless earbuds to offer buyers in India. Named the Enco Air 2 Pro, the truly wireless earbuds come with 12.4mm titanized diaphragm drivers which together with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and AI Noise Cancellation feature allow for a superior listening experience. There is a transparent mode as well which too adds to the sound clarity of a high order.

Power comes from a 440mAh battery that is included within the charging case which Oppo said will allow for 28 hours of operation on a single charge. This however includes the runtime that the charging case provides for as well. With the ANC turned on, the Enco Air 2 Pro will last 20 hours on a single charge. Each of the buds can last 7 hours when the ANC is turned off, which drops down to 5 hours with the ANC turned on. The case comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Enco Air 2 Pro otherwise boasts of an in ear style design together with the stem. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features of the Enco Air 2 Pro include Enco Live Bass tuning. The buds allow the tips to be interchanged as and when needed.

As for its price, the Enco Air 2 Pro sports a price tag of Rs. 3,499 and is currently available on Flipkart. Colour options with the Enco Air 2 Pro Gray and White.