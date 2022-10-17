OPPO celebrates Diwali with a new ad film focused on #InspirationAhead

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, launched its Diwali Campaign in line with its motto #InspirationAhead. The positive brand film shines a spotlight on people who do things differently to inspire change.

Directed by Alok Kulkarni, the TVC opens with a phone call to a parent whose child is in trouble at school for incessant doodling all over the premises. The mother, annoyed by his behaviour, needs him to mend his ways. The film then cuts to showcase their housing society where there have been multiple instances of kids and adults getting injured from unseen potholes. To solve this, the child thinks of a creative idea. He works with his friends to doodle around the potholes with fluorescent markers to help residents navigate around them.

The film—with its theme of #InspirationAhead—sends a message about how different thinking can provide an out-of-the-box solution to a problem. The message at the end of the film, ‘be the light that inspires’, has been portrayed aptly throughout, to inspire others to relook at the way we see things.

For the festive season, OPPO announced special offers for customers across India. Customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of INR 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes. On Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, A57 and other OPPO smartphones they can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards and no cost EMI. The OPPO Enco Buds and Enco Buds2 will be available at INR 1,499 and INR 1,799, respectively. OPPO Enco Air2 will be available at INR 1,999, while the recently launched OPPO Enco X2 is available for INR 9999. Customers can buy the OPPO Pad Air at INR 14,999 with a flat discount of INR 2,000 and INR 1,500 cashback on purchases through leading banks. OPPO Watch Free will be available at a flat discount of 50% for INR 2,999.