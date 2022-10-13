Exploring Product Placement Opportunity In Diwali Gifting Stories

Sending sweets and a pack of dry fruits to family and friends on the auspicious occasion of Diwali is a legacy we have been following for years, but it is always nice to spice it up by going out of the box. This Diwali let’s share love and contentment with a smartwatch or a fitness tracker to help them lead a healthy lifestyle!

Bit confused about which wearable to opt for, we have you covered! Here is a list of the smartwatches and fitness trackers from Fitbit, which are stylish and packed with fitness and wellness features.

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Sense 2 is the most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared, and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management. Sense 2 is available for INR 24,999, including a six-month Premium membership for new customers.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals – all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design. Versa 4 is available for INR 20,499, including a six-month Premium membership for new customers.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point. Inspire 3 is available for INR 8,999, including a six-month Premium membership for new customers.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 is the most advanced health and fitness tracker, to help keep a pulse on your fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall, wellbeing – all in a thinner, sleek design. With a brighter, color touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use), Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need to focus on what’s most important.

Price: INR 14,999

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense a new groundbreaking health smartwatch that brings the most advanced combination of sensors and innovative technology, to give you the deepest understanding of your body and guide you to better health and wellness. Sense is the world’s first smartwatch with an on-device electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to help you manage stress. Assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) from your wrist with a compatible electrocardiogram (ECG) app, 3 plus get high and low heart rate notifications powered by PurePulse 2.0, our most advanced heart rate technology.

Price: INR 22,999

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 is the latest evolution of our most popular family of smartwatches with even more advanced fitness, health and convenience features such as built-in GPS, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 heart rate technology, Active Zone Minutes™, a speaker and microphone to power voice control capabilities, now with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, and the ability to take calls from your wrist.

Price: INR 18,999