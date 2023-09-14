Oppo A2 Pro: Launch Date, Design, and Key Specs Unveiled

The much-anticipated Oppo A2 Pro smartphone has finally had its launch date officially revealed.the device is set to hit the Indian market on September 15, 2023. The announcement puts to rest previous speculations and confirms the imminent release of the smartphone.

Design and Color Options

The Oppo A2 Pro will feature a sleek design with a circular camera setup on its rear. The device will be available in two color options: Vast Black and Desert Brown.

Key Specifications

The smartphone is expected to run on Android v13 and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will boast a robust camera setup, including a 108 MP primary camera, a 12 MP secondary camera, and a 2 MP tertiary camera. The device is also expected to come with a hefty 5000 mAh battery and 12 GB of RAM.

Price Point

The Oppo A2 Pro is speculated to be priced at Rs 21,990 in India, making it a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

The Oppo A2 Pro promises to be a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone market with its impressive specs and design. Mark your calendars for September 15 to get your hands on this much-awaited device.