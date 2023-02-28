OnePlus Partners with Qualcomm to Incorporate Snapdragon Spaces Features in its Latest Flagship Smartphone

Global leading technology company OnePlus today announces that the OnePlus 11 5G is the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform that is Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform ready, which makes it the entrance for developers to bring their XR ideas to life and to explore the full potential of wearable AR.

“We are excited to announce that the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon Spaces ready phone”, said Kinder Liu, OnePlus COO and Head of R&D. “OnePlus is dedicated to providing the fast and smooth experience to our users and today we bring this experience to developers to help them make their XR ideas come true”.

Snapdragon Spaces Ready

The Snapdragon Spaces platform empowers developers to unlock the full potential of wearable AR using industry-leading technology, a cross-device SDK, and an open ecosystem. It aims to build an accessible XR ecosystem, enabling developers to pioneer innovative experiences that will lead the next generation of immersive technology.

The newly launched OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon Spaces ready phone. It is the entrance for developers to bring their XR ideas to life and to explore the full potential of wearable AR. Now developers can create immersive experiences for AR glasses that adapt to any environment and transform how we connect with the spaces around us by using the OnePlus 11 5G.

To get verified by Snapdragon Spaces, the OnePlus 11 5G needs to integrate Snapdragon Spaces SDK in the Android Hardware Abstraction Layer of its OxygenOS. OnePlus engineers spent day and night to test its functionality and stability. Moreover, with the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB ROM with UFS 4.0, the OnePlus 11 5G can unleash the power and balance the power efficiency, which in turn meets the demanding computing power needed for headworn AR experiences.

Unlocks the New World on Qualcomm Wireless AR Smart Viewer

As the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon Spaces ready enabled smartphone, the OnePlus 11 unlocks a real-world experience for live concerts, films, and other exclusive events wherever you are, and boosts the augmented reality gaming performance as a remote controller when pairing with the Qualcomm Wireless AR Wireless Smart Viewer powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform.

Step further, under the brand mantra “Never Settle”, OnePlus Introduces the first Hardware Ray Tracing solution compatible with mobile XR eco-system. Collaborating with Qualcomm XR team, OnePlus demonstrated an AR concert using a Tower of Fantasy game character. The demo utilizes Snapdragon Spaces feature including hand tracking, plane detection and local anchors. Users are able to view enhanced real-time ray tracing effects like specular reflection and shadow on complex animated model.

The OnePlus PhysRay X Snapdragon Spaces solution for AR2 platform is customized and efficient. It is compatible with modern Vulkan API, optimized for dual eye rendering, and equipped with low latency wireless connection”, said Jane Tian, Director of Product Management in Gaming & Graphics at OnePlus.

OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 11 5G paired with Snapdragon XR2 AR Wireless Smart Viewer at #3M10 in Hall 3 at MWC 2023 from February 27th to March 2nd.