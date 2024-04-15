OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Targets Big Businesses, Even Microsoft Customers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to big businesses, challenging Microsoft. Will large firms embrace the AI solution?

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot, is making a major push to monetize the technology with an enterprise-focused version. CEO Sam Altman is leading the charge, directly pitching ChatGPT Enterprise to executives of large corporations, including some who are already Microsoft customers. Microsoft is a significant investor in OpenAI, raising the stakes in their evolving partnership.

Altman’s recent roadshow-style presentations in San Francisco, New York, and London highlighted the unique advantages of ChatGPT Enterprise. Attendees were treated to demonstrations of the AI chatbot, as well as other OpenAI tools like APIs for connecting customer systems with AI services, and new text-to-video capabilities. Altman emphasized that enterprise customers would have direct collaboration with the OpenAI team, receive access to the latest cutting-edge models, and benefit from bespoke AI solutions.

One of the core selling points of ChatGPT Enterprise is the promise of data privacy. OpenAI assures customers that their data will not be used to train OpenAI models, a potential concern given the widespread use of these models in Microsoft products.

The focus on enterprise clients signals a strategic shift for OpenAI. While ChatGPT’s public version has attracted millions of users, the path to profitability lies in the corporate world. OpenAI is betting on ChatGPT Enterprise’s potential to streamline a wide range of business tasks, such as customer service automation, intelligent document analysis, and marketing content generation.

OpenAI’s aggressive pursuit of large firms puts the company in potential competition with its biggest backer, Microsoft. The tech giant already offers access to OpenAI technology through its Azure cloud platform and productivity tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot. Some executives at Altman’s presentations questioned the value proposition of ChatGPT Enterprise if they’re already utilizing Microsoft’s AI solutions.

The success of ChatGPT Enterprise remains to be seen. However, OpenAI’s ambitious bid to capitalize on the AI boom marks a critical juncture in the rapidly evolving world of generative AI and big tech partnerships.