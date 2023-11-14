Opal’s Tadpole Proves Webcams Don’t Need to Be Big or Boring

In a world where webcams have become an essential part of our daily lives, it’s easy to forget that they weren’t always so ubiquitous. Just a few years ago, webcams were bulky, expensive, and often produced grainy, low-quality images. But thanks to advances in technology, webcams have become smaller, more affordable, and more powerful than ever before.

Key Highlights:

The Opal C1 webcam is small, stylish, and packed with features.

It offers 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, a wide field of view, and excellent low-light performance.

The Opal C1 is also very easy to use, with plug-and-play functionality and automatic software updates.

One of the companies leading the charge in webcam innovation is Opal. Founded in 2020, Opal is a startup that is committed to creating webcams that are both stylish and functional. Their latest offering, the Opal C1, is a prime example of this philosophy.

The Opal C1 is a small, sleek webcam that measures just 1.7 inches in diameter. It’s available in two colors, black and white, and features a braided cable and a capacitive button on the USB connection. But don’t let its small size fool you. The Opal C1 is packed with features.

The Opal C1 offers 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, which means that your video calls will be smooth and clear. It also has a wide field of view of 82 degrees, so you can fit more people into the frame. And for those times when you’re making a video call in low light, the Opal C1 has excellent low-light performance.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the Opal C1 also comes with a suite of software features that make it even more versatile. These features include automatic exposure and white balance, background blur, and facial tracking.

The Opal C1 is also very easy to use. It’s a plug-and-play device, so you don’t need to install any drivers. And the Opal software is constantly being updated with new features and improvements.

With its sleek design, powerful performance, and easy-to-use software, the Opal C1 is a great option for anyone who is looking for a webcam that is both stylish and functional.

The Opal C1 is a small, stylish webcam that offers 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, a wide field of view, and excellent low-light performance. It’s also very easy to use, with plug-and-play functionality and automatic software updates.