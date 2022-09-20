Ookla Speedtest Global Index: India ranking dips 7 spots in fixed broadband speeds; maintains its rank in mobile speeds

Ookla the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights today released the update on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of August 2022.

According to the data, in the month of August, India maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th position. However, India decreased seven spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 71st in July to 78th for the month of August 2022.

Overall, country witnessed a slight increase in median mobile download speeds from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps and overall fixed median download speeds from 48.04 Mbps to 48.29 in the month of August from the previous month.

According to the August Speedtest Global Index, Brazil registered the highest increase in rank, gains 14 spots globally with Norway at rank #1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Palestine registered the highest increase in rank, gains 27 spots with Singapore at rank #1 in global fixed median speeds.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.