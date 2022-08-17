Mobile download, fixed broadband speeds dip slightly in July in India: Ookla

Ads

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights today released the update on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July 2022.

According to the data, in the month of July, India gained one spot in global ranking for median mobile speeds and is at 117th position from 118th in June. However, India witnessed a slight decrease in median mobile download speeds which is 13.41 Mbps from 14.00 Mbps in the previous month. India’s overall performance in median download speeds on fixed broadband also registered a slight dip from 48.11 Mbps in June to 48.03 Mbps in July. However, the country is still two spots up in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 72nd in June to 70th in July, owing to the performances shown by other countries on the index.

According to the July Speedtest Global Index, Lebanon registered the highest increase in rank, gains 27 spots globally with UAE at rank #1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Chile remains at No.1 position with Bhutan increasing by 22 spots and Mauritania up by 21 spots in rank globally.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.