Ookla Speedtest Global Index: India tumbles three spots in its global ranking for mobile median speed but improves on fixed broadband speeds: Ookla

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights today released an update on the Speedtest Global Index for June 2022.

According to Ookla, in June 2022, India recorded 14.00 Mbps median mobile download speeds which are slightly lower than the 14.28 Mbps, recorded in May 2022. This decrease in download speeds has brought the country to the 118th position in June from 115th in May 2022. However, India’s median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed an improvement from 47.86 Mbps in May 2022 to 48.11 in June 2022, taking the country’s global ranking three notches up, to 72nd position in June 2022 from 75th in May 2022.

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway continues to be at the No. 1 spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile has reclaimed its No. 1 position from Singapore, which landed at the No. 2 spot for overall global fixed broadband speeds. The countries, namely Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.