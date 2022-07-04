OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features

Ads

OnePlus, the global technology brand, today announced the launch of the latest OnePlus TV Y series 50 Y1S Pro. The new OnePlus TV features a larger, attractive 50inch 4K UHD display and extends a seamless connected ecosystem experience to its users. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has been introduced as a new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43 Y1S Pro which was launched earlier this year. Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said during the launch, "Following the remarkable response to our recently launched OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, and the Y series portfolio at large, we are excited to bring in a new, larger smart TV variant, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. In line with our community's valuable feedback, our OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is not only equipped with best-in-class smart features but also elevates the viewing experience with its larger 50inch 4K UHD display, all of this being offered at a truly affordable price point. We are confident that our community will truly enjoy the enhanced user experience with our new TVs." The latest addition of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro to the OnePlus TV Y Series will strengthen the accessible, seamless connected ecosystem portfolio in India. Priced at INR 32,999, the new OnePlus TV delivers a plethora of content streaming options with OxygenPlay 2.0, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners.

Vivid 4K UHD Display

Equipped with an upgraded 4K UHD display, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro offers users extraordinary clarity and incredible visual detail to transform their viewing experience. In addition, users can witness over a billion colors delivering breathtaking color accuracy in every frame with the 10-bit color depth feature.Gamma Engine with MEMC

Users can also enjoy real-time image quality with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smartly tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. In addition, with the MEMC technology, fast-moving scenes are enhanced to offer smoother, realistic motion. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro display is built to always deliver a smoother, clearer, and more immersive viewing experience.In addition to the above display features, The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience. Smarter TV Experience

ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience on their new OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support as a part of the smarter TV experience which is an upgrade from the other TVs in the series. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is a smart hub for one’s home entertainment, powered by the reliable and secure Android TV 10.0 platform, giving users a fully integrated smarter TV experience. Users can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs.Users can also enable the special(Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience on their new OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support as a part of the smarter TV experience which is an upgrade from the other TVs in the series. The Smart Manager feature is also available on the new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, which provides various advancements for a smarter and longer-lasting smart TV. Furthermore, the new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will include the unique Kids Mode feature, which will allow children to enjoy healthy content while also allowing parents to effortlessly monitor and regulate the content their children view. To maintain a healthy digital life, they can also efficiently regulate viewing hours with the particular “watch time limitation” feature. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on “Eye Comfort mode” ensuring that their children’s eyes are protected. Furthermore, the new OnePlus TVs’ Game Mode allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the exclusive ALLM feature and enjoy an immersive gaming experience with decreased latency levels. Seamless IoT Connectivity

Through the following smart features, users can enjoy a smarter connected ecosystem experience with the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro at the centre of their smart home hub:OnePlus Buds Connectivity

Any OnePlus Buds device can now be connected to the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. The new OnePlus TVs will prompt a connection request when they open their OnePlus Buds package. When users press the “connect” button on their TV, their headphones automatically connect, allowing them to enjoy a sensational audio experience. Users of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro can also automatically pause the TV by removing the earphone from their ear and then resume watching once the earphones are put back on.OnePlus Watch Connectivity

Users may also link their OnePlus Watch to their OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in a seamless manner. They can use their OnePlus Watch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV once they have connected with a single click. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.Smartphone Connectivity with OnePlus Connect 2.0

In addition to the features listed above, users of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro leverages the novel smart features of the OnePlus Connect software (2.0 version) to allow users to use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV. They may also use the OnePlus TV to connect up to five devices at once. In fact, as a newly added smart feature, users may now use the OnePlus Connect capabilities without a Wi-Fi or data connection, managing the TV or casting local movies without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data. The host of smart features with OnePlus Connect 2.0 also includes users having complete control over their data usage on the OnePlus TV by easily limiting network bandwidth or video resolutions based on their own data preferences, as well as regularly monitoring their OnePlus TV’s data usage via the OnePlus Connect app.Smarter Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

With OxygenPlay 2.0, the new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro provides a diverse range of international and local entertainment. OxygenPlay 2.0, serves as a platform for discovering a wide universe of movies and series, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners. Users can also have immediate access to over 230 live channels as part of OxygenPlay 2.0 on their new OnePlus TVs, as well as remain up to date on the latest news and sports updates.Cinematic Sound

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, powered by Dolby Audio, provides a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse users in their favorite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crystal clarity. In addition, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W, allowing customers to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a beat.Premium Design

Users may enjoy their favorite content with a boundless viewing experience owing to the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro’s distinctive bezel-less design. The premium and stylish design language that distinguishes the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has been masterfully crafted.Price, Availability and Offers

Priced at INR 32,999, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is available on Amazon.in, as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores* from July 7 onwards.Customers can avail the following exciting offers:

Axis Bank customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 3000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs

Customers can avail no-cost EMI offers up to 9 months for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail the same on Axis Bank transactions upon purchase of new OnePlus TVs in offline stores

Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon.in

These offers are applicable across Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores