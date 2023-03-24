OnePlus Reveals Date for Next OnePlus Nord Launch Event

Global technology brand OnePlus today announced the date for its next launch event, confirming that it will reveal OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on 4 April at an event called ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines OnePlus’ signature ‘Fast and Smooth Experience’ with a design built to stand out from the crowd, including the fresh new Pastel Lime colour and simple yet charming two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package.

‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’ will be an online launch event on 4 April 7:00PM IST, 2023.