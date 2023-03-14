OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Open Sale Now Live!

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, announced that the open sale of the recently launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will begin in India starting today, 14th March 2023, 12 PM onwards. Priced at INR 9999, the much-awaited OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store App.

In collaboration with Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is curated to unlock pure harmony. Built into the buds are the MelodyBoostTM Dual Drivers, co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers, this powerful technology produces the same deep thumping bass without the rumbling and crisp vocals.

Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R features the industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boasts a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

Designed for worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. Adding to the streaming experience, these next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection.

Price and Availability

Users in India can buy the latest performance flagship starting at INR 9,999, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in. The earbuds are available in Obsidian Black and Misty White.

As a limited-period offer, users can avail Instant discount of INR 500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit & Debit EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

Additionally, users can avail an instant discount of INR 150 through ICICI net banking transactions for the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R through OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.