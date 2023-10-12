OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3: Release Dates Unveiled for the Twin Foldable Phones

The tech world is abuzz with the latest news surrounding the release dates of the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3. Both phones have garnered significant attention in recent times, and now, the wait for their official launch is almost over.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 are set to be identical, with both companies sharing design and manufacturing resources.

The official launch date for OnePlus Open is 19th October 2023.

Oppo has officially announced its event for the Find N3, hinting at a simultaneous launch with the OnePlus Open.

Both phones are expected to feature a 7.82-inch AMOLED display internally and a 6.31-inch screen externally.

Rumored specifications include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 4805mAh battery.

Shared Design and Manufacturing Resources:

OnePlus and Oppo, two of the leading names in the smartphone industry, have decided to pool their resources for the launch of their respective foldable phones. Not only are the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 expected to be identical in design and features, but they are also set to be launched in different markets, leveraging the strengths of each brand in their dominant regions.

Anticipation Builds for the Launch:

While OnePlus has yet to officially confirm its event, sources suggest that it will coincide with the Oppo Find N3 launch. Oppo has already made its intentions clear with an official announcement, further fueling the anticipation for tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Impressive Specifications on the Horizon:

The rumored specifications for both phones are nothing short of impressive. With a 7.82-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.31-inch screen on the front, users can expect a seamless foldable experience. Powering these devices will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. Camera enthusiasts can look forward to dual 48-megapixel cameras (main and ultrawide) and a 64-megapixel periscope lens. For those selfie moments, a 32-megapixel camera is expected to do the job.

Pricing and Market Availability:

Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus Open will be priced just under $1700 in the US, making it a competitive option, especially when compared to other foldable phones in the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, UK pricing details remain under wraps.

In Summary:

The upcoming launch of the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 is set to mark a significant milestone in the foldable phone segment. With both phones sharing design and manufacturing resources, the tech community is eagerly awaiting 19th October 2023 to witness the unveiling of these twin devices. Their impressive specifications and competitive pricing are expected to make a significant impact in the market, setting new standards for foldable phones.