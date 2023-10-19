OnePlus Open: A Leap Towards Perfecting Foldables

In an era where smartphone innovation seems to be peaking, OnePlus Open has recently garnered attention for its impressive foldable design, setting a high standard in the evolving market of foldable smartphones. Launched as OnePlus’ maiden voyage into the foldable realm, the device offers a substantial promise despite a few hiccups.

Key Highlights:

Remarkable foldable hardware, touted as one of the best in the North American market​​.

Despite being a first attempt, it’s giving tough competition to established players like Samsung​​.

Features like a carbon fiber display support structure, Hasselblad-branded cameras, and dual 120Hz 2K displays are noteworthy​​.

However, it does come with a premium price tag and some manufacturing issues​​.

The OnePlus Open, the brand’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market, has been making waves with its innovative design and high-end features. As per various reviews, this device has set a new benchmark for what a foldable smartphone could be, with its tablet-like design, phone-sized outside display, and nearly square inside display offering a fresh user experience​​.

Formidable Hardware:

The OnePlus Open boasts impressive hardware making it a strong contender in the foldable phone arena. It’s not just about its foldable feature; the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This robust hardware configuration ensures a smooth and speedy performance, making multitasking a breeze​​.

Camera Capabilities:

Equipped with three Hasselblad-branded cameras on the rear, the OnePlus Open aims to provide a superior photography experience. These cameras, supported by the fastest Snapdragon chipset to date, allow for crisp, clear images and smooth video recording, ensuring you don’t miss capturing any moment​​.

A Few Wrinkles to Iron Out:

Despite the premium hardware, the OnePlus Open does come with a fair share of manufacturing issues. It’s still a pricey option, and the OxygenOS needs some tweaking to provide a flawless user experience. However, the minimal crease on the foldable screen is something that has been appreciated by many users, indicating a significant step towards solving the common issues associated with foldable phones​​.

The OnePlus Open is a significant leap towards perfecting foldable technology. Despite some manufacturing glitches and a high price tag, its robust hardware, innovative design, and promising camera capabilities make it a noteworthy contender in the foldable smartphone market.