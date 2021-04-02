OnePlus is offering exciting discounts on some of its smart TV offerings. For instance, there is an extra Rs. 1,500 discount for the taking on #TheSmarterTV 32Y1 with the code ‘RCCTVOFFER’. Similarly, the same code will fetch you a discount of Rs. 2,000 on #TheSmarterTV 43Y1.

The offer is valid from April 2nd to April 8th. For SBI Credit cardholders, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 as well, something that applies to EMI transactions too.

Things are going to be equally exciting on OnePlus Fridays as on these days, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z 2 are going to be cheaper by 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Further, the company is also offering a 60 percent discount on the OnePlus 8 Andre cases while the OnePlus 7 pro cases are going to be cheaper by 25 percent. Similarly, the OnePlus 6T cases are going to be cheaper by 75 percent while the OnePlus Wireless Charger will sell for 15 percent less when bought via the OnePlus Store App.

Head over to the OnePlus Store if the excitement is getting the better of you.