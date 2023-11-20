OnePlus Nord CE 3 Users Can Now Taste the Latest Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Open Beta

OnePlus has officially rolled out the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord CE 3, giving users a chance to experience the latest Android 14 features before they become widely available. The Open Beta program allows OnePlus to gather feedback from users and identify any potential issues before the final release of Android 14.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 users can now apply for the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta.

The Open Beta program allows users to experience the latest Android 14 features.

OnePlus is using the Open Beta program to gather feedback from users.

The final release of Android 14 is expected to arrive in the coming months.

How to Apply for the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta:

To apply for the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta, OnePlus Nord CE 3 users must follow these steps:

Ensure your device is updated to the latest OxygenOS 13.1 version. Go to Settings > About device > Beta program. Read the agreement carefully and tap “Apply Now.” Fill out the application form and submit it.

When to Expect the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta:

OnePlus will review applications within 5 workdays. If your application is approved, you will receive the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta within the following 3 workdays.

Eligible Devices:

The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta is currently only available for the OnePlus Nord CE 3. It is not available for any other OnePlus devices.

Rollout Schedule:

OnePlus will gradually roll out the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta to more users over the coming weeks. The company has not yet announced a specific timeframe for the full rollout.

Rollout Process:

Once your application for the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta is approved, you will receive a notification to download the update. You can also check for the update manually by going to Settings > About device > Software update.

Rollback Procedure:

If you experience any issues with the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta, you can roll back to OxygenOS 13.1. To do this, go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Local install > Select the rollback package > Extract > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100%. After the rollback is complete, click Restart. Rollback successful.

What’s New in OxygenOS 14:

OxygenOS 14 brings a host of new features and improvements to the OnePlus Nord CE 3, including:

A new design with a more modern look and feel

Improved performance and battery life

New security features

A number of new customization options

Known Issues:

As with any beta release, there are some known issues with OxygenOS 14. These issues include:

Occasional app crashes

Some features may not work as intended

Device may overheat in some cases

The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta is a great opportunity for OnePlus Nord CE 3 users to experience the latest Android 14 features. However, it is important to note that this is a beta release, so there may be some bugs and issues. If you are not comfortable with the risks of using a beta release, you should wait until the final release is available.