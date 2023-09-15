OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testers Program for Nord CE 3 Lite Users in India

In a move that has excited tech enthusiasts and OnePlus users alike, the company has announced the OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testers program for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite users in India. The program aims to invite a limited number of users to test the new features and improvements in the upcoming OxygenOS 14 update.

Key Highlights

Limited Participation: The program is open to only 500 users in India.

Android 14-based: The closed beta will be based on the new Android 14.

Rewards: OnePlus plans to offer rewards to users who provide valuable feedback during the beta testing phase.

First for Nord CE 3 Lite: This device is the first in the OnePlus lineup to potentially receive the OxygenOS 14 update.

How to Participate

Interested users can head over to the official OnePlus forum thread to check the requirements and apply for the program. The company is particularly interested in users who can actively provide feedback and suggestions to improve the upcoming OxygenOS 14 update.

What to Expect

The OxygenOS 14 update is expected to bring a host of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. While the exact details are yet to be revealed, the update is highly anticipated by the OnePlus community.

Community Involvement

OnePlus has always been a brand that values its community. By involving users in the development process, the company aims to build an operating system that is more in tune with the needs and preferences of its user base.

Conclusion

The OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testers program is an excellent opportunity for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite users in India to get a sneak peek into the future of OxygenOS. Here are some key takeaways:

Limited Slots: Only 500 users will be selected for the program.

Feedback Rewards: Participants stand a chance to win rewards from OnePlus.

Community-Centric: The program aims to involve the community in the development process.

Don’t miss this chance to be a part of the next big update from OnePlus. Head over to the official forum to apply now!