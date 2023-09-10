OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord 2T Receive September 2023 Security Update

In a recent development, OnePlus has rolled out the September 2023 security update for its Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord 2T smartphones. This marks the first time these devices have received a security update this month. The update for the Nord CE 3 Lite comes with the OxygenOS 13.1 build version CPH2467_13.1.0.611 (EX01). On the other hand, the Nord 2T is receiving the update with firmware version CPH2401_11.C.29. Both updates aim to enhance the overall system security of the devices.

The Nord CE 3 Lite update is currently being distributed in India and is expected to be released in other parts of the world soon. Similarly, the Nord 2T update is also initially rolling out in the Indian region. These updates are part of OnePlus’s ongoing commitment to provide regular security patches to its range of smartphones, including both flagship and mid-range models. The company is also busy with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 version testing for its various devices.

It’s worth noting that the updates are incremental, meaning they will be rolled out in phases. Users in India are among the first to receive these updates, but global availability is expected to follow shortly. The updates are crucial for enhancing the security features of the devices and come as part of OnePlus’s monthly security patch cycle. This is in line with the company’s policy to update the security patch version once a month for its flagship models.

The updates have been announced on the OnePlus community page and are already generating buzz among tech enthusiasts and OnePlus users alike. With the new security patches, OnePlus aims to address various vulnerabilities and offer an improved user experience. The updates are expected to be followed by more enhancements and possibly new features in the coming weeks.

In summary, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord 2T are the first phones from the company to receive the September 2023 security updates. With these updates, OnePlus continues to prioritize user security and system stability, keeping its devices up-to-date with the latest security patches. Users are advised to keep an eye on their notifications for the OTA update and install it as soon as it becomes available to benefit from the enhanced security features.