OnePlus announced the successor to the popular Nord CE, the Nord CE 2 globally and in India today. The phone packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back which resembles that of the OPPO Find X3. It gets a main 64MP OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies.

The Nord CE 2 gets a plastic frame and Gorilla Glass on the front, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W VooC fast charging, and Android 11 out of the box with OxygenOS 11.3.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specsheet

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

Rear Camera – 64MP (f/1.79), 8MP 119° ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

Front Camera – 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

4,500mAh battery with 65W Fast Charging

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colour options. It is priced at INR 23,999 for the 6/128GB model while the 8/128GB model costs INR 24,999. The phone will be available from OnePlus.in, Amazon, OnePlus experience stores as well as authorized offline stores starting February 22nd.