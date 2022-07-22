OnePlus Nord Buds CE to debut in India soon

Ads

OnePlus, the global technology brand, is all set to expand its Nord Ecosystem and further strengthen Nord’s share in the audio category with the debut of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE, soon to be launched in India. The Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord’s hold within the entry-level TWS segment and aim to make the signature OnePlus audio technology and experience more accessible to a wider range of audiophiles across the country.

Earlier this year, OnePlus Nord forayed into the entry-level TWS segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, which has successfully established OnePlus as one of the key players in the entry-level TWS segment, offering rich features and high-end design to provide a burdenless user experience, complemented with unparalleled audio features amongst the entry-level hearables.