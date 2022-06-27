OnePlus Nord 2T is coming soon to India

Ads

OnePlus, the global technology brand, is all set to expand its Nord category further with the debut of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India after the recent global unveiling of the device. The OnePlus Nord 2T takes the beloved flagship essentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 and upgrades them in big ways to bring an elevated experience to users.

The OnePlus Nord 2T packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro, a faster, holistically upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, an AI-enhanced flagship camera from the OnePlus 10R, along with OxygenOS 12.1 to deliver a faster and smoother experience at a great price point. The much-anticipated addition to the number series of the Nord category will be soon available for sale in India.

Earlier in the year, Nord ecosystem expanded its horizons with the addition of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to its core series smartphones. Whereas the Nord 2T will be the first addition to Nord’s number series since the ‘OnePlus Nord 2’ in July 2021, building on the brand promise of making the signature OnePlus experience more accessible.

