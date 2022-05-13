OnePlus Nord 2T 5G set to launch in India on May 19

OnePlus has teased, though inadvertently the upcoming release of its OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India. The company took to YouTube to upload a live stream countdown video which revealed the launch date as May 19 but was quick to take it down within just minutes. OnePlus had earlier listed the Nord 2T 5G phone on AliExpress last week while it is already available to buy in regions like Dubai or even Nepal. It is next poised for launch in India and Europe.

As per the leaked video, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds are all set to make their debut in Europe on May 19. However, it is only the Nord 2T 5G that will launch in India on May 19 since the Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds have already been released in the country earlier.

As for the specs, the Nord 2T 5G will come with a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display having FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Also, there is a hole punched into the top left corner of the display within which lies a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor for selfies and video chats. The phone otherwise comes with a triple-lens rear camera arrangement which comprises of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor having Optical Image Stabilization support. Then there is the 8 MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter as well.

Under the hood, the Nord 2T 5G comes with a Dimensity 1300 chipset that is paired with an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone runs OxygenOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. Power comes from a 4,500 mAh battery which is supported by an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging tech.

There is no word yet as to what the Nord 2T 5G will cost in India. That said, the phone is listed on AliExpress where the price mentioned is about $400. That points to the Nord 2T 5G selling for less than around Rs. 30,000 in the country.