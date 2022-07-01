OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: OnePlus flagship essentials, upgraded

Ads

Today, global technology brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the newest addition to the company’s more affordable smartphone line – OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G takes the beloved flagship essentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 and upgrades them in big ways to bring an elevated experience to users. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro, a faster, holistically upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, an AI-enhanced flagship camera from the OnePlus 10R, along with OxygenOS 12.1 to deliver a faster and smoother experience at a great price point.

“In line with our commitment to making the OnePlus experience more accessible, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G combines excellent hardware and software to push the limits of a great everyday smartphone,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With top-tier flagship hardware and burdenless software – including 80W SUPERVOOC, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS, along with OxygenOS 12.1 – the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G feels more premium than it should at a great price.”

Pricing and Availability

Ads

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will go on sale on July 5 at 12 Noon, at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. The device will start from INR 28,999.

IN：

Storage Colors Price Sales date 8GB+128GB Gray Shadow INR 28,999 July 5, 2022 12GB+256GB Gray Shadow INR 33,999 July 5, 2022 8GB+128GB Jade Fog INR 28,999 July 5, 2022 12GB+256GB Jade Fog INR 33,999 July 5, 2022

From July 5th till July 11th, ICICI credit and debit card users will be eligible for an instant bank discount of INR 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores*. ICICI credit and debit card users can also avail no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July. , ICICI credit and debit card users will be eligible for an instant bank discount of INR 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores*. ICICI credit and debit card users can also avail no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July. Apart from the offers available for the ICICI credit and debit card holders, there are few exclusive oneplus.in and OnePlus store app offers as well. They are as follows:

From July 5 th to July 14 th , old OnePlus device users can save additional Rs. 3000 with exchange bonus on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

, old OnePlus device users can save additional Rs. 3000 with exchange bonus on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App The First 1000 shoppers on OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack

Red Cable Club members can also avail the following exciting offers and benefits:

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749 when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in & OnePlus Store App and for Rs. 999 at Amazon.in & select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for limited duration

buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749 when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in & OnePlus Store App and for Rs. 999 at Amazon.in & select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for limited duration Existing Red Cable Club members can save up to ₹ 1000 using RedCoins on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 11th July 2022.

Upgraded flagship essentials The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which powers the device’s massive 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery from 1-100% in 27 minutes. It takes just 15 minutes to provide a day’s power – that’s 120% faster than the original OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is TÜV Rheinland certified for safe fast charging and usage, meaning it is certified by a globally recognized body to deliver safe fast charging. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has 9 built-in temperature sensors to monitor the charging temperature in real time, making sure the phone stays safe and cool during the charging process. The OnePlus Nord 2T also has an independent integrated circuit (IC), which can manage the charging system to ensure charging safety and stability. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G stacks a powerful camera unit on its rear comprised of the same flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) as the OnePlus 10R, a 120° ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP mono lens. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 was handpicked for its 1/1.56-inch large sensor size, 1.0 μm pixel size, and its support for OIS that, combined its ability to let in 56% more light, allow the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to capture brighter and more detailed photos in dimly lit environments. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G also features an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, allowing it to capture more of every scene. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports Nightscape mode, which can shoot photos with high levels of detail and natural colors in low light. Empowered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, AI computational photography on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is taken to another level, delivering the best quality low-light images in the history of OnePlus Nord. Harnessing the power of Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing technology, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G’s AI Highlight Video mode improves the brightness, color, and contrast of video clips when shooting in backlit environments, uneven lighting, or at nighttime. The AI Highlight Video mode also reduces short and overexposure in video to deliver more balanced, natural-looking footage. Thanks to the improved computational power of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, the OnePlus Nord 2T can record high frame rate slow-motion video at up to 960 fps – allowing you to capture quick movements with great levels of detail. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is fitted with the same 32 MP front-facing sensor as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The selfie camera supports electronic image stabilization (EIS) and an AI-deblurring algorithm, which improves the clarity and sharpness of photos and videos. Fast and smooth The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3 GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 is manufactured using a 6 nm process, which provides better gaming performance, more efficient power consumption, and better temperature control with HyperEngine 5.0. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 is accompanied by up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage to ensure the delivery of OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth experience. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0 technology, that not only allows for more consistent data speeds when connected to Wi-Fi networks, but also lowers audio latency when the phone is connected to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a large 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which delivers a fast and smooth scrolling experience. With HDR10+ support, users can watch videos from popular streaming applications such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with richer and more vivid colors. The dual ambient light sensors on the front and back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G automatically adjust the brightness of its display in an accurate and subtle way to best suit your environment for a better, more comfortable visual experience. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android™ 12, allowing for better multitasking, improved power consumption, and smoother gallery viewing. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates to ensure the smoothest and most secure experience. Design Coming in at just 8.2 mm in thickness and 190 g in weight, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G feels comfortable in hand. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes in two stunning colorways – Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. Gray Shadow has a dark sandstone finish with an anti-glare treatment that offers a textured, sanded look with micro-beads that increase the colorway’s resistance to sweat and fingerprints and deliver an aesthetic that is reminiscent of the OnePlus One. The Jade Fog variant has a glossy jade green finish and misty undertones, offering a flashy and elegant aesthetic. Expanding the OnePlus Audio experience: In addition to the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the brand is also unveiling new colour variants for the OnePlus Nord Buds and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The Nord Buds will now also be available in the new ‘Blue Agate’ color, for INR 2799, while the Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available in the ‘Acoustic Red’ at INR 1999. Both the new variants will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores from July 4,2022 12PM.

Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 250 on the OnePlus Nord Buds (all variants) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores.

Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 150 on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 (all variants) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores

*Other major offline partner stores – Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, BigC, LOT, Poojara Telecom, SS Mobiles, Top 10 Mobiles, The Chennai Mobiles

OnePlus is a global technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the ‘Never Settle’ mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with the premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.