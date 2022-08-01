OnePlus Launches new OnePlus Nord Buds CE exclusively in India

Ads

Whether its pop, rock or classical, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with four suitable EQ modes:

The Nord Buds CE are equipped with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers which deliver a powerful sound. It also features a powerful bass that is deep and provides an immersive experience. The buds feature a special closed-tube design that boosts the booming bass up to 3dB.

Earlier in April 2022, OnePlus Nord launched its first audio product – the OnePlus Nord Buds successfully establishing itself as one of the key players in the entry-level TWS segment, offering great features at an affordable price to customers in India.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charge

The Nord Buds CE’s battery life lets you enjoy your favourite music for up to 4.5 hours with the buds and 20 hours with the charging case. If you’re running low on battery, fast charging in 10 minutes allows you to get 81 minutes of listening time.

OnePlus Quality – Improved Ergonomic Design

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE has a semi-in ear design which fits snuggly with ultra-light pressure. The almost non-existent ear pressure makes sure that the Nord Buds CE can be worn comfortably for an entire day.

The earbuds come in two colour variants – Moonlight White and Misty Grey colourways. The colourways add a soft glow to the compact and dainty design of the Nord Buds CE adding to the style quotient of the user.

Seamless Connectivity

The Nord Buds CE are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. Not only is the connection stable, but when used in conjunction with a OnePlus phone, it achieves an industry-leading low latency of 94ms making it a perfect companion for gamers.

The Nord Buds CE also comes with a special Game Mode for gaming scenarios, which can be switched automatically with three taps on the headset, making the game picture and sound perfectly synchronised.

The Nord Buds CE also come with the OnePlus Fast Pair feature for OnePlus smartphone users while other Android users can download the HeyMelody app to dive into the OnePlus audio experience.

Water and Sweat Resistance

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE Buds are IPX4 rated against water and sweat. These earbuds can accompany you whether it’s a rainy day or when it’s time to work out.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will go on sale on August 4 , 12PM at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App,Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores*. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be available at INR 2299. The two available colors are Misty Grey and Moonlight white.

*OnePlus’ partner outlets include – Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Top10 Mobiles, The Chennai Mobiles.