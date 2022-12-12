OnePlus launches all-new OnePlus Monitors in India

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, today announced the launch of a brand-new product category with the arrival of the OnePlus Monitors. The much-awaited OnePlus Monitors feature two variants, namely the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the OnePlus Monitor E 24. In line with OnePlus’ vision of offering premium accessible connected ecosystem, the new OnePlus Monitors X 27 and E 24 will be available in 68.5cms and 60.5cms screen sizes respectively.

Addressing the launch, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India, shared, “Since 2019, we have been dedicated towards our vision to deliver a more premium, accessible connected ecosystem experience to our users. We have been diversifying our product portfolio by offering a range of incredible products to our wider community at more attractive price points.

In line with this promising vision, we are thrilled to launch our brand new OnePlus Monitors in India. Keeping our community at the heart of all our efforts, the OnePlus monitors have also been co-created with our community, and are designed to meet the unique needs of our diverse set of users, whether they are at work or play. We are confident that our community will truly enjoy the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24. And we will continue to further strengthen our product offerings through consistent feedback from our community”.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers a series of great features at a highly accessible price point, making it an incredibly convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is available in 60.5cms screen size. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and fast and smooth performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 68.5cms screen size.

OnePlus Monitor X 27

Fast and Smooth Gaming with Stunning Clarity:

165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response

Users can enjoy fast and smooth gaming experience on the OnePlus Monitor X 27 with 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast 1ms response time, offering ultra-clear images with minimal lags and blurs.

AMD Freesync Premium

With AMD Freesync Premium, users can enjoy professional-level gaming with smooth visuals free of screen tearing and jittering and adaptive frame rates that are tailored to each individual game.

Superior Picture Quality:

2K IPS panel with DisplayHDR 400

Users can enjoy their favorite games, stream content, and achieve much more with sharp 2K QHD visual resolution. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 also offers an incredible viewing experience with bright display HDR 400 color offering superior views from all angles on the wide 178° IPS panel.

Vivid 10-bit color and wide color gamut feature

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 lets users dive into an immersive visual experience with vivid 10-bit color and a wide DCI-P3 95% color gamut that adds life-like colors and details.

TÜV Rheinland Certified Viewing

In addition, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 provides a healthy viewing experience through hours of work or gaming with TÜV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

Premium Design:

Sleek and Sturdy Hardware Design

OnePlus Monitor X 27 packs premium hardware sporting a sturdy metal stand with delicate metal finish, that adds to its sleek appearance.

Multi-Angle Adjustable Stand

With an efficient rotatable viewing angle, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 adapts to suit user’s activities with ease. Effective tilt, rotation, and pivot angles for the monitor are -5° to 21°, -20° to 20°, and -90° to 90. Additionally, the monitor’s height is adjustable from 0-130mm.

Signature Burdenless Design by OnePlus

The new OnePlus Monitor X 27 sports a streamlined three-side bezel-less design, offering a seamless, uninterrupted screen view. It also offers a built-in cable management feature to ensure users’ desks stay clean and organized.

Easy Connectivity:

Type-C Connectivity

OnePlus Monitor X 27 is equipped with the unique type-C port which can charge users’ laptop with up to 65W fast charging and transmit their display feed at the same time. The Type-C port of OnePlus Monitor X 27 supports power delivery of up to 65W over USB PD standard (5V-3A, 9V-3A, 12V-3A,15V-3A,20V-3.25A). Users can also display their phone or tablet screen for easy content sharing. To enjoy the same, users will have to use the Type-C cable included in the box to transmit display feed with their device, and make sure their device supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Effortless Multi-tasking with Multiple Modes

Users can customize their viewing experience with five different modes, namely the Standard mode, Movie mode, Picture mode, Web mode, and Game mode, that work seamlessly whether users are working, gaming, or web browsing. The Game mode also offers four optimized sub-modes, namely the MOBA mode, FPS mode, RTS mode, and RPG mode offering stunning visuals.

Screen Split

Users can enjoy a clutter-free space with no additional monitors required as the dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes will help multitask effectively. Users can view documents from two different devices side-by-side on the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and stream any video from their phone in the top right corner of their monitor screen while they finish up that important document for work.

OnePlus Monitor E 24

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers incredible visual experience with a Full HD display, featuring 16.7 million life-like colors and a wide 178° IPS panel offering users top-notch imagery at its given price segment. Users can also view their favorite content with less lag and higher clarity owing to a 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management. Like the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 provides a healthy viewing experience with TUV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 fits beautifully in any home or office with a sleek, minimalist design as slim as 8mm, providing a highly aesthetically pleasing look. It also comes with a sturdy metal stand, thereby ensuring it stays firm on its feet. The product showcases a premium three-side bezel-less design and offers an impressive adjustable stand angle (-5° to 15°) with effective tilt and rotation. Similar to the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers a built-in cable management feature, ensuring users’ desks remain clutter-free.

Additionally, similar to the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers the innovative type-C port connectivity, as well as customized viewing experience with multiple modes like the OnePlus Monitor X 27, facilitating seamless multi-tasking for users, encompassing it all at a highly affordable price point.