OnePlus introduces latest, bigger variant under Y1S Pro smart TVs portfolio, launches all-new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro

OnePlus, the global technology brand, today announced the launch of the latest OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro. The all-new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is the latest addition to the brand’s line-up under the Y Series TVs segment. Equipped with an attractive, bigger 138 cm 4K display, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is packed with a host of smart features, while offering an attractive design. The new smart TV variant will be available at an attractive price point of INR 39,999 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and all major offline partner stores.



Powered by Android TV 10.0, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is packed with incredible features which include a 4K UHD Display with 1 billion Colors offering an excellent visual experience while sporting OnePlus’s signature bezel-less design. Equipped with full-range speakers of up to 24W output, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro ensures a well-balanced sound profile for a complete cinematic audio experience. The new product also offers a plethora of entertainment content with OxygenPlay 2.0, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners.

Key Features

4K UHD Display with 1 billion Colors

The new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro delivers 10-bit color depth and amazing color accuracy in every frame with over a billion colors.

Additionally, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features a 4K UHD display that offers endless entertainment options with incredible visual detail to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Gamma Engine with MEMC

With our advanced Gamma Engine, users can enjoy real-time image quality optimization which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. Additionally, MEMC technology enables the enhancement of fast-moving scenes to offer smoother and more realistic motion.

Stunning Visuals with HDR Decoding

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features an Ultra HD display as well as HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format compatibility for a better watching experience. The smart TV brings visuals to come to life in front of you with a stunning display of colors.

Smarter TV Experience

Backed by Android TV 10.0, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is a smart hub for home entertainment. Users can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will include the unique Kids Mode feature with the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app. By accessing the Kids Mode directly through the app, users can ensure that their kids are watching healthy content on the TV.

With the OnePlus Connect app, users can also set a dedicated time to automatically turn off their OnePlus smart TV at a set hour.

Seamless IoT Connectivity

Users can also enjoy a smarter connected ecosystem experience with the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro at the centre of their smart home hub

OnePlus Buds Connectivity

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro can be connected to any OnePlus Buds to experience the truly connected ecosystem. When users press the “connect” on their TV, earphones seamlessly connect for users to enjoy a delightful audio experience. Users of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro may also automatically pause TV by removing the earphone from their ear and continue viewing once the earphones are placed back.

OnePlus Watch Connectivity

Users may also link their OnePlus Watch to their OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro in a seamless manner. They can use their OnePlus Watch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV once they have connected with a single click. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a single click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.

Smartphone Connectivity with OnePlus Connect 2.0

In addition to the features listed above, users of the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro leverages the novel smart features of the OnePlus Connect software (2.0 version) to allow users to use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV. Users can pair up to five devices at the same time. The OnePlus Connect features can be accessed without Wi-Fi or a data connection, therefore allowing them to control the TV or cast local videos without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data. Packed with a series of smart new features, the OnePlus Connect offers truly seamless connectivity.

Smarter Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

With OxygenPlay 2.0, the new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro provides a diverse range of international and local entertainment. OxygenPlay 2.0, serves as a platform for discovering a wide universe of movies and series, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from prominent content partners. Users can also have immediate access to over 230 live channels as part of OxygenPlay 2.0 on their new OnePlus TVs, as well as remain up to date on the latest news and sports updates.

Cinematic Sound

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro powered by Dolby Audio, provides a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse users in their favourite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crystal clarity. The OnePlus TVs include full-range speakers with up to 24W output, ensuring a well-balanced sound profile for a comprehensive cinematic audio experience without sacrificing any detail.

Premium Design

Users may enjoy their favourite content with a boundless viewing experience owing to the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro’s distinctive bezel-less design. Meticulously crafted, the stylish design language defines the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro. The smart TV comes with a strong base stand and an elegant design that blends perfectly with the users’ home aesthetics.

Pricing, Availability and Offers

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is available at INR 39,999 across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline channels which include OnePlus Experience Stores as well as major offline partner stores.

The product will be available on open sale starting 13th December, 12 PM onwards.

Customers can avail the following exciting offers: