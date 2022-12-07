OnePlus Celebrates 9th Anniversary with the Launch of New Co-Creation Platform ‘OnePlus Featuring’

Global technology brand OnePlus celebrates its ninth year since its inception in 2013. True to its “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus continues making waves in the industry in 2022, by growing and maintaining an active community – with currently over 30 million Red Cable Club members globally. OnePlus has also marked a record year, with a number of new products slated for a global launch in the coming months.

OnePlus Credits Its Success to the Support and Contribution from Its Users

According to Canalys’ Global Smartphone Shipment Tracker (Q1-Q3 2022), OnePlus continues its growth in the global market, outperforming in Asia Pacific and India with 43.8% and 104.6% YoY growth in the first three quarters of 2022 respectively.

Additionally, OnePlus also ranks No.1 in the affordable premium 5G smartphone market and overall affordable premium smartphone segment in India in Q3 2022 (Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Model Tracker Q3 2022).

“2022 is a meaningful year for OnePlus. Without the support of our global users, many of our great achievements would not have been possible,” says Kinder Liu, President of OnePlus. “We live by the motto ‘Never Settle’ and are committed to delivering the best products and experiences to customers. Valuable feedback, insights, and ideas from our users motivate us to keep exploring and challenging ourselves.”

Community is the driving force behind OnePlus. The user-oriented brand boasts one of the most active communities in the industry, constantly incorporating user feedback into its products. To better engage with its users and harness collective creativity, OnePlus launched a co-creation program, Power of Community, in May 2021, empowering users to share their innovation over the entire creative process, from idea to fruition. Since its introduction, Power of Community has conceived several high-quality product concepts through its close-knitted community.

A New Benchmark for Co-creating with Users



To take co-creation to the next level, OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Featuring platform. As Co-creation is one of the fundamental cultures of OnePlus, the brand will continue to embrace and evolve by introducing partners which share the same vision with OnePlus. The co-created market-ready product will be introduced in the new ‘OnePlus Featuring’ platform

Earlier this year, OnePlus held several rounds of voting among its users to decide which new product to produce next. As per the verdict, OnePlus will soon release its very first mechanical and customizable keyboard. To bring a better experience, this new keyboard will be created in collaboration with established mechanical keyboard manufacturer Keychron. It is the first time that OnePlus introduces an industry partner to join its community co-creation process, and the product will be available globally.