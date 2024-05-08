OnePlus Devices to Carry More Bloatware, Emphasizing Partnership with Meta

OnePlus devices will see an increase in pre-installed bloatware apps from Meta, raising concerns about privacy and user control over their own devices.

OnePlus, a company once known for its clean, user-friendly OxygenOS, appears to be taking a different route with its latest devices. Recent reports indicate that the brand’s newest smartphone, the OnePlus Open, includes pre-installed bloatware from Meta (formerly Facebook), reviving a controversial practice from 2020.

A Turn Toward Bloatware

Back in 2020, OnePlus faced significant backlash for pre-installing Facebook apps on its devices, a move that was seen as a betrayal of its commitment to offering a bloat-free user experience. These apps included system-level installations that couldn’t be removed by the users, thus providing Facebook with deeper access to device data and control over app updates.

Despite earlier promises to abandon such practices, OnePlus seems to have reinstated them with its recent OnePlus Open launch. This device not only features pre-installed Meta apps like Facebook Installer, Meta Services, and Meta App Manager but also grants them system-level privileges. This has reignited concerns among users about privacy and the integrity of OnePlus’s commitments to its user base.

User Discontent and Brand Trust

The integration of these apps is not just a matter of additional software taking up space on devices; it also involves significant privacy implications due to the level of access these apps have on the devices. For instance, the Meta Installer can update apps independently of the Google Play Store, bypassing user consent for updates and potentially accessing device information without direct user notification.

This move has drawn criticism from various quarters, with tech analysts and users questioning OnePlus’s decision to reintroduce such elements into its software ecosystem. The inclusion of these apps under the guise of optimizing software for the foldable design of the OnePlus Open is seen by some as insufficient justification for the potential privacy trade-offs.

Looking Forward

As OnePlus continues to push the boundaries with its innovative hardware, the company finds itself at a crossroad regarding software integrity and user trust. The tech community and its loyal user base will be watching closely to see if OnePlus can navigate these challenges without compromising the clean and efficient user experience that once defined its brand.

For users concerned about these developments, there are technical steps available to identify and remove unwanted bloatware, although these processes can often be complex and may void device warranties.