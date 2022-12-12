OnePlus collaborates with Jio to bring Stand Alone True 5G tech ecosystem in India

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, collaborated with Jio, India’s largest digital services player, to bring in the evolutionary Stand Alone 5G technology ecosystem in India. Owing to the collaboration, all the OnePlus 5G devices will be powered by Jio True 5G technology.

OnePlus devices with access to Jio True 5G network include the latest OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT will also have access to Jio True 5G network shortly.

Jio and OnePlus teams have been actively working together at the backend to make 5G technology more accessible to Indian consumers and continue to expand their 5G technology services across the product portfolio.

Consumers can also enjoy exciting cashback benefits worth INR 10,800 which will be provided for eligible OnePlus and Jio 5G users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13th – December 18th. First 1000 beneficiaries will additionally receive complementary Red Cable Care plan worth INR 1499 and Jio Saavn Pro plan worth INR 399.

Addressing the development, Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, shared, “We are delighted to be partnering with Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine.

With 5G becoming prevalent, OnePlus continues to demonstrate leadership in 5G R&D and has been the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe. OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020. Since then, all our smartphones are 5G-ready.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “We are delighted to have OnePlus as a strategic partner to Jio, that has worked with us, to enable a sturdy 5G device ecosystem in India. The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind. Jio True 5G will enable hundreds of new and powerful experiences that can be experienced on a leading device like OnePlus. All Jio users using OnePlus devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly.”

Indian consumers recently witnessed an innovative 5G collaboration between Jio and OnePlus at the renowned India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi wherein exciting 5G use cases were successfully demonstrated to Jio users with eligible OnePlus devices.

OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in the affordable premium segment (INR30K – 45K) as well as 20K-30K price segment in India, in terms of shipments, in Q3 2022 as per Counterpoint Research India smartphone model tracker Q3 2022.