OnePlus assist in the co-development of ray tracing technology by OPPO and Qualcomm

The birth of AAA games on the mobile platform represents the trend that mobile games have stepped into a new era. Mobile gamers nowadays are able to enjoy deeply customized experiences by adjusting the game settings in terms of resolutions and light effects. It’s undoubtedly that players are more demanding to enjoy the same premium gaming experience on mobile devices just as on PCs. This means that smartphone manufacturers need to be well-prepared for more challenges in terms of graphics processing technology. As an important graphics technology in PCs, ray tracing technology is mainly for simulating reflection and refraction effects to reproduce light and shadow effects as it works in reality. This requires a lot of computing power from high-end hardware and there are several obstacles to delegate this technology from PCs to mobile platform due to limited space.

Under the spirit of “Never Settle”, OnePlus is dedicated to bringing users an immersive gaming experience, by making premium smartphones that are outstanding in gaming performance.

At the Snapdragon Summit 2022, OPPO introduced a collaboration between OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to bring ray tracing technology to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The understanding of mobile gamers ‘ needs accumulated starting from its establishment by OnePlus plays an important role in this co-development.

Kinder Liu, the COO and Head of R&D at OnePlus, said:” OnePlus strives for providing flagship performance products with fast and smooth experience to our fans. Thanks to our co-creation community, we are able to listen to our users’ needs and wants in mobile games and leverage this insight into our research and development. The introduction of mobile ray tracing technology extends our promise to mobile gamers to provide them a smooth and immersive gaming experience.”

Ever since its presence, OnePlus has developed its own community and was beloved by tech users. Co-creation with community members has always been in OnePlus’ gene. Through Open Ear Forum, OnePlus is able to communicate with the 30 Million RCC members more deeply to understand their needs and wants for mobile gaming, which in turn drives its product development to provide better and more immersive gaming experiences.

In recent years, it is a trend for game developers to bring AAA games from PCs to mobile platforms end. As a result, it brings substantial challenges to smartphone manufacturers. OnePlus has already noticed this trend and has been improving in terms of screen, chipset, software optimization, and cooperation with game developers to ensure a more vivid and immersive gaming experience for users.

In 2019, OnePlus launched OnePlus 7 Pro equipped with a 2K+ OLED and also 90Hz refresh rate screen. The launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro indicates that the gaming experience on smartphones could be smoother and much more immersive than before.

In 2020, thanks to the deep cooperation with Fortnite, the OnePlus 8 together with the OnePlus 8 Pro became one of the first phones in the market that could run this game with 90FPS to deliver its signature fast and smooth gaming experience.

In 2022, OnePlus launched Hyperboost engine, integrating three key technologies: General Performance Adapter(GPA), Frame Stabilizer, GPU Load Control (GLC), and LsTouch. This technology empowers OnePlus device to have a fast and smooth experience with short response time and stable gaming frame.

By listening to mobile game players’ needs for better image quality and a deeper immersive gaming experience, OnePlus collaborated with OPPO’s engineering team to analyze the most frequent gaming scenarios that ray tracing technology could apply. Based on this, the ray tracing technology was successfully brought to mobile platform.

Mobile ray tracing technology not only improves graphics of games, but also opens up new opportunities for audio, autonomous driving, and virtual reality content creators. Developers do not need to spend hours and hours on recreating shadows any more, instead, they can activate ray tracing to add realistic lighting effects to their contents.

OnePlus will continue to work with partners to explore the full potentials of mobile ray tracing technology as well as other technologies to provide a better gaming experience to mobile gamers.