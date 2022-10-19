Ookla Speedtest Global Index: India ranking dips 1 spot each in median fixed broadband speeds and mobile speeds in September

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights today released the update on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of Sept 2022.

According to the data, in the month of Sept, India dips 1 spot each in its global ranking in both median mobile speeds as well as fixed broadband speeds from 117 to 118 and from 78 to 79 respectively. However, median mobile download speeds in India slightly increased from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September.0

Overall, fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 48.29 in August to 48.59 Mbps in September.

According to the September Speedtest Global Index, Kosovo registered the highest increase in rank, gains 42 spots globally with Norway sustaining its rank #1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Madagascar registered the highest increase in rank, gains 14 spots with Chile at rank #1 in overall global fixed median speeds.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.